Frasers Property Australia’s masterplanned community, The Waterfront at Shell Cove has released its next apartment offering titled Ancora Apartments, to be sold by ballot on June 17.

Ancora – designed by WMK Architecture – features 64 one, two and three-bedroom apartments in close proximity to the Shellharbour Marina and other amenities. Its harbourside position also offers a short walk to The Waterfront Town Centre, Harbourside Dining Precinct and Waterfront Tavern.

Many apartments will boast stunning harbour views, while other apartments enjoy a stunning natural corridor outlook. Ancora will also feature landscaped walkways and seating areas, plus a resident-only infinity pool with picturesque views over the natural landscape and out to the marina.

WMK Principal and Ancora Building Director John Andreas says the design approach was formulated around taking advantage of the coastal environment.

“WMK’s design conceives the apartments as an extension of the landscape mirroring the natural shapes

within the environment. This allows the landscape to invade the built form and establish a careful sequence of views and outlooks,” he says.

“The buildings respond to their setting and provide visual interest through their diverse expressions. The

form and materiality of the apartment buildings have a monolithic, calm expression, speaking to the

surrounding nature and the horizontally striated rock formations along the coastline.

“The external materials are selected for their natural characteristics, evoking the coastal environment with the organic building form and materiality working together. The interior and exterior design are indelibly linked. Ancora’s connection with the coast, harbour and wetlands flows from the external to the internal environment ensuring a sophisticated and harmonious design.”

Colours and materials take subtle cues from natural elements which also compliment a relaxed beachside aesthetic. Buyers will have a choice of three finishes schemes each inspired by the surrounding environment – coast, harbour and boardwalk.

The Waterfront, Shell Cove is a masterplanned community in a natural coastal setting surrounded by

beaches, parks and wetlands but close to schools, transport and major centres. All apartments are also pet-friendly.

Simone Dyer, Development Director Shell Cove, Frasers Property Australia says the community and subsequent Ancora apartments provide a unique South Coast luxury lifestyle proposition.

“Those who choose to call Ancora home will have everything they need right at their fingertips, with

harbourside cafes, shops, services, parks and beaches just a short stroll away,” she says.

“The convenience of Ancora will appeal to downsizers and sea changers who want a low-maintenance marina lifestyle without compromising on amenities, but we are also expecting interest from investors seeking a long-term investment in an area with capital growth potential, as well as those planning for their retirement.”

Information sessions for those interested in Ancora will be held from 17 May, with the ballot to be held on 17 June. For more information, visit thewaterfrontshellcove.com.au.