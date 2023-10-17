Logo
amorel renders
Armorel's accolade a pivotal moment for CLR, Mason Bright

Armorel, designed by both Mason Bright and Capital Luxury Residences (CLR), has been honoured at the Asian Property Awards, taking home the Best Waterfront Development in Australia category.
Jarrod Reedie
17 Oct 2023

amorel-asian-property-awards-clr-mason-bright-1732010074.png

The six bedroom mansion, located at Mermaid Waters on the Gold Coast, sits on a 1,000 sqm waterfront site. Designed to maximise openings to the wider surrounds, the Judges’ comments spoke of elite level craftsmanship, materials, leisure facilities and indoor/outdoor living principles.

“We are tremendously proud to receive this award. This means so much to our entire team who have poured our hearts, minds and various talents, skills and craftsmanship into this amazing luxury waterfront home,” says CLR Design Director and CEO Alissa Birch.

amorel renders

“This has certainly been a labour of love this project which has taken more than 12 months in planning, design, sourcing materials and fixtures and fittings from various locations all around the world and finally, construction.”

“Our Mermaid Waters property – a residence we have named Armorel – draws inspiration from palatial properties I visited in Miami on the south-Florida coast, bringing that really elevated, glamourous, tropical style of luxury to Queensland’s Gold Coast.”

A U-shaped floorplan was envisioned to maximise views of both the nearby river and Gold Coast skyline. A white, sculptural staircase serves as the home’s centrepiece, with Polished Black Micro Cement treads sat behind to create an intriguing visual, while a four-metre-wide skylight illuminates the stairwell further.

amorel renders

A number of outdoor areas to accommodate entertaining family and friends have been created, including an alfresco dining area, sunken fire-pit, pool and lounge area, a basketball court, lawns and a 12-metre pontoon.

Capital Luxury Residences Chairman Phil Pezzi says the award is a defining moment for his company.

“This is a tremendous accolade and a true credit to every member of our hard-working and immensely talented team for which Armorel was a real passion project. It’s wonderful for everyone’s efforts to be recognised at a national industry level,” he says.

amorel renders

Armorel is due to be completed later this month. It will continue its award-winning journey at the Asian Pacific Regional Awards. For more info, click here.

Images: Supplied

