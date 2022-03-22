City of Parramatta Council has commenced construction on the Alfred Street Bridge over the Parramatta River, which will provide a connection between James Ruse Drive and Gasworks Bridge. The new bridge will become the first true diagonal arch bridge in Australia upon completion.

The 4.5 metre-wide bridge stretches 200 metres and is co-funded by Council and the NSW Government for a total of $19 million. The bridge will provide the City's growing number of residents, workers, students and visitors a safe, convenient and scenic walking and cycling link over the River and directly to the Parramatta Light Rail.

"Not only is this bridge going to be a landmark and look incredible over our beautiful Parramatta River, it's also going to make moving in and out of our Parramatta CBD much easier for a growing number pedestrians and cyclists," says City of Parramatta Lord Mayor, Donna Davis.

"We've seen the number of people using our riverside paths and cycleways in this area double over the last five years, with usage spiking during the pandemic. There has been a clear need for a bridge at the eastern end of our CBD and the new Alfred Street Bridge will make these trips around our City safer and faster."

Parramatta Council has utilised the services of local contractors, with the bridge currently being manufactured in Western Sydney. The build will see 280 tonnes of Australian steel used to construct the bridge.

The project is part of Parramatta Council’s plans to invigorate the Parramatta River foreshore. The Charles Street Square is currently undergoing redevelopment, which follows the completion of the new Escarpment Boardwalk on the opposite side of the river. The square features new ramps and stairs, a wide riverfront walk, paved terraces, an amphitheatre and new public shelter, set amongst extensive trees and gardens.

"Charles Street Square has been a gathering place for locals and visitors for thousands of years and is the gateway to the Parramatta CBD for people who come by ferry. It needs to be a place that befits a global City like ours," Davis says.

"This area has been ripe for a refresh for many years so it's incredibly exciting for work to begin on such an important project. The design combines the foreshore parkland setting with a contemporary urban space to create a feel I know everyone will love and a welcoming first step into our great City."

Alfred Street Bridge is due for completion later this year, with work on the Charles Street Square upgrade scheduled to finish in early 2023.

Image: Supplied