ALAND’s plans to transform Campbelltown’s abandoned Brands on Sales site on Queen Street are a step closer to reality, following the announcement of the submission of plans for the residential and retail components of the site.

The $400 million mixed-use development, designed by Sketch Design Group, will feature 558 residential apartments, community facilities and restaurants across five buildings, ranging between 12-15 storeys. A communal building, eat street, playground and curated gardens will all be accessible to the general public.

In order to maintain character, all mature legacy trees that sit amongst the community building and public play area will be retained. A view corridor to the neighbouring heritage buildings, including the nearby Warby Barn, will also be preserved.

ALAND’s Head of Development, Ryan Lane, says the opportunity to create a world-class precinct in Campbelltown is one the developer has looked to take head on.

“Campbelltown is a fantastic suburb and this new chapter will bring with it an exciting neighbourhood space for not only the new residents of our upcoming development, but for generations to enjoy in years to come,” he says.

"Until now the site has been a wasted opportunity in a great location and we’re proud to be able to repurpose the space for the wider community."

ALAND and Sketch have improved the initial proposal that was sent to Campbelltown City Council earlier in the year. Earlier concepts have been scaled back in order to increase usable communal footprint. Council and community consultation has been vital to the project’s evolution, ensuring the development assists in reaching housing targets while improving the suburb’s liveability.

"To get the fit just right, ALAND has been in ongoing consultation with Council and the community to ensure this plan will deliver the best outcome for all,” says ALAND Senior Development Manager, Andrew Stacey.

“Our research has taught us that Campbelltown’s local businesses and residents want an authentic community hub with a true village feel and that’s what we plan to deliver."

The green spaces provide a number of play areas for children, including interactive water, sand and nature play, climbing equipment, a native meadow and level lawns. A bicycle loop path and community amphitheatre will also be implemented.

The development application submitted by ALAND includes the five multi-residential buildings, eat street dining precinct and 9,000 sqm of commercial and retail space. The application also comprises designs for a two-level community centre, which houses an auditorium, kiosk, lift and a number of multi-purpose spaces.

Image: Aland