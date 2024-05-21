More than 50 of Sydney’s foremost designers, architects, developers and creators have provided exhibits that look to solve some of the harbour city’s greatest challenges at Powerhouse Ultimo, as part of a three-week program titled A New Normal, coinciding with Vivid Sydney.

Presented in partnership with Vivid Ideas Sydney, Zen Energy and Landcom and curated by former Sydney Deputy Lord Mayor Jess Miller, A New Normal will seek to find solutions for $120 billion worth of investment that will result in a self-sufficient city within seven years.

The exhibition itself is composed within a pavilion, gallery and community meeting place all consolidated under one roof. Four prototypes and light displays, as well as 20 concepts form part of A New Normal, which provide near-term solutions for water resourcing, clean energy and waste. The exhibition will draw on empirical evidence of Sydney’s consumption of resources, backed by case studies and scientific research.

A New Normal builds on its inaugural exhibition at Melbourne Design Week in 2021. Hosted by the NGV, 15 prototypes were presented to the city, with eight adopted and three already completed. Miller hopes the Sydney version will have a similarly profound impact.

“We’re thrilled to be adapting and presenting this ‘do tank’ to Sydney-siders and the nation and expanding the reach of A New Normal. It is our hope that the private-sector and government will see that these practical, popular and cost-effective solutions are at their fingertips and available now,” she says.

“This project provides a blueprint for cities on how to save water, lower emissions and minimise climate impact in a way that will create jobs and support our local economy. It will also show how these solutions can be available to all and not just the privileged few - it is massively in keeping with Vivid’s ‘Humanity’ theme for this year.

“Sydney faces significant social, economic and environmental challenges, but we are also one of the most liveable cities in the world. Landcom is proud to partner on the implementation of this program which provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs and great minds to resolve these issues.”

Highlights include a beer made from recycled water, the rehabilitation of the Cooks River, a re-worked communal gardening model, zero-waste retail fitouts, a coat hanger-eating robot, a 1000 megawatt pumped hydro power project and a 1973 VW squareback converted into an electric vehicle.

“Showcasing urban agriculture and organic waste-to-energy exhibitions, inspired by Landcom’s Bomaderry and Glenfield projects demonstrates how we are driving toward a sustainable future,” says Alex Wendler, CEO of Landcom.

Forming part of the wider Vivid Ideas program, A New Normal builds on Vivid’s 2024 theme of Humanity, and will explore what makes us human and how we can make a better world together. For more info on A New Normal, click here.

Images: Supplied