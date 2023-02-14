Australian Geographic has released a new book, titled A Conscious Home, which will help families live more sustainably in 2023 and beyond.

Featuring stunning photography and personal stories, the book includes easy sustainable recipes and storage tips, fun and simple DIY activities and projects, and small tips and tricks for around the house that can have a big impact on the environment.

Author Rebecca Sullivan draws on her personal experiences as a regenerative farmer and Founder of Warndu, an Australian native wellbeing brand. Sullivan takes readers through their home room by room, providing tips on how to create a sustainable lifestyle for the entire family, which includes the use of waste-free ice cubes, moth-repellent sachets and pet-friendly dry shampoo.

With 90 percent of Australians looking to reduce their own personal carbon footprint, A Conscious Home is released at a crucial juncture. The book assists in sourcing energy-efficient appliances and greener products and services.

“Mums and young people are among the most eco-minded Australians and are often looking for things to do together whether it's on the weekend or the school holidays. I’m excited to give families easy ways to turn their homes into a natural and conscious environment while also having a great time together,” Sullivan says.

A Conscious Home is available now via the Australian Geographic website. For more information, click here.