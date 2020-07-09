Work commences on Phillip Street ‘Smart Street’ transformation

The transformation one of Parramatta CBD’s main thoroughfares into a street of the future is one step closer to reality, with initial works on the ‘Smart City’ project now underway.

Phillip Street, which links Parramatta Wharf to Eat Street and the Justice Precinct, will undergo a two-stage revamp. Construction on the $4.3 million first stage – including the widening of the footpath on the southern side of Phillip Street between Church and Smith streets to accommodate outdoor dining, as well as the installation of ‘Smart City’ elements and an urban forest of mature trees – has begun.

“Residents, workers and visitors told us they want more outdoor dining, shade, greenery, and seating within the CBD, and Council is delivering,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said.

“It’s exciting to see Stage One of the much-anticipated transformation of Phillip Street into a ‘Smart Street’ progressing. Once complete, not only will pedestrians and diners have more space, but there will also be a number of high-tech features that will make this popular street more accessible, cooler, safer and more vibrant.”

‘Smart City’ elements that will be installed as part of the project include condition-responsive lighting, street furniture with built-in USB charging ports, smart irrigation, CCTV, environmental monitoring, parking sensors, compactor bins with sensors, and water misting for temperature cooling.

The project was first proposed by Cr Martin Zaiter in April 2018 and has the support of the Smart City Advisory Committee, which includes Cr Steven Issa, the Chair, and Cr Sameer Pandey.

“Parramatta is going through an extraordinary period of growth, and projects like this will help ensure our City is set up for a strong future. Council is continually looking at ways we can use innovative new technology to improve the experience and functionality of our City,” Cr Dwyer said.

“With a rapidly growing economy, world-class buildings and infrastructure, a thriving arts and culture scene, and soon a ‘Smart Street’, Parramatta is at the forefront of modern cities across the globe.”

Stage One of this project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.