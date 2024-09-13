Woods Bagot announces that four projects that have been selected by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies for 2024 International Architecture Awards.

A distinguished jury of international designers selected over 190 new buildings from a shortlist of over 850 projects. 48 countries are represented in this year’s 19th edition of the 2024 International Architecture Awards.

InterContinental Sydney and Te Pae Christchurch Convention Center both won awards and Meadowbank School and Heritage Lanes at 80 Ann Street were selected as Honorable Mentions.

Since 2004, The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, together with The European Center for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies and Metropolitan Arts Press have organised The International Architecture Awards as a way in which to honor the best, significant new buildings, landscape architecture, and planning projects designed and/or built around the world’s leading architects, landscape architects, and urban planners practicing nationally and internationally.

The International Architecture Awards are dedicated to the recognition of excellence in architecture and urbanism from a global point-of-view.

The program pays tribute to new developments in design and underscores the directions and understanding of current cutting-edge processes consistent with today’s design thinking.

This year the museum saw a record number of submissions and Woods Bagot is honored to be among those selected for awards and honorable mention.

Te Pae Convention Center by Woods Bagot in association with Warren and Mahoney and located in Christchurch New Zealand won in the Civic Center category.

Project leader Bruno Mendes says Te Pae as a project has helped to mend both a physical and psychic tear in the local fabric more than ten years from the historic 2011 earthquake.

“Te Pae was informed by Christchurch’s rich tapestry of unique geography, abundant cultural narrative, and shared local history,” says Mendes.

“The result really speaks to the value of designing with an intimate understanding of place and people.”

InterContinental Sydney Renovation won in the Hotel category. Principal Tracey Wiles concurs, saying that “permanence and longevity are at the heart of future heritage. When designing the InterContinental Sydney, it was imperative to design with the same integrity of the past, selecting materials that both imbue natural beauty and would stand the test of time. We created an interior of timeless elegance complementing the existing beauty and protecting the historical lineage for future generations.”

Brisbane’s Heritage Lanes at 80 Ann Street is a 2024 Honorable Mention. The 35-level, tower-on-podium building sits on the site of the former heritage-listed Turbot Street Fruit and Produce Exchange, with the design including the restoration of a significant portion of the former market.

Principal and project design leader David Lee says the building is a unique expression of the Queenslander vernacular, capitulating to the subtropical climate and paying homage to the local history of the site.

Meadowbank Schools was also selected as an Honorable Mention. Located in Western Sydney and nestled in the landscape incorporates Meadowbank Public School and Marsden High School. It educates more than 2500 students of all ages.

Ian Lomas, Principal at Woods Bagot, says spaces to encourage play, collaboration, connection to nature and learning underpin the Woods Bagot design. Flexibility and adaptability are also key features. He also stressed the importance of creating a sense of scale and diversity of spaces for kids of all ages.