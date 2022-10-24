Who has the most sustainable real estate in the world? Australia, of courseAustralia’s built environment has been declared the most sustainable in the world, following the release of the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Benchmark.
Australia’s built environment has been declared the most sustainable in the world, following the release of the 2022 GRESB Real Estate Benchmark.
The GRESB assesses the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of real assets in counties across the world.
Each year, the GRESB Real Estate Assessment generates two benchmarks – the GRESB Standing Investments Benchmark, which considers ESG management and performance factors and is aimed at portfolios with operating buildings, and the GRESB Development Benchmark, which considers ESG management and property development factors and is for portfolios with new construction and major renovation projects.
Oceania holds the highest regional average score of 82 in the Standing Investment Benchmark, and 88 in the Development Benchmark.
“Eliminating emissions from the built environment will require a lot of heavy lifting from our entire industry. In Australia we’re seeing a lot of big and small players in our industry take great strides toward the goal of a healthier, net zero future,” says Green Building Council of Australia CEO, Davina Rooney.
“We applaud all of the companies who have been recognised in the GRESB leaderboards, as well as the many other companies that are showing impressive leadership in this area.”
Participation in the assessment grows significantly year-on-year due to strong investor interest in ESG data and sustainability. 2022 saw the largest ever growth in real estate participation, up 20 percent from 2021.
Property Council of Australia Chief Executive Ken Morrison says there is growing demand from the investment community for disclosure of sustainability credentials from property organisations.
“GRESB continues to deliver these key insights and encourages investment flows to more sustainable projects and organisations,” he says.
“Australian companies are once again leading overall scores and providing a blueprint for other jurisdictions to follow in the transition to a resilient and decarbonised economy. Australia cannot achieve its net zero goals without the built environment.
“Australian leadership is a testament to the innovation, collaboration and sustainability ambition of our industry and merits the global recognition on display in this year’s results.”
Head of Asia Pacific at GRESB, Ruben Langbroek, says the organisation is delighted to see Oceania at the top of the list for sustainable property.
“Decarbonizing the built environment is one of the greatest challenges the global real assets industry faces today. We are proud to see the real estate sector in Oceania remain steadfast in its commitment to ESG transparency and performance and continue to lead the way in creating a more sustainable future for all with every passing year.”
Image: Lendlease’s new Blue & William commercial building in North Sydney.
GRESB's global leaders for Australia
2022 GRESB Real Estate Standing Investments Sector Leaders
Overall Global Sector Leaders
Office – Australian Prime Property Fund Commercial, Lendlease; ISPT 50 Lonsdale Street Property Trust, ISPT Pty Ltd; Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LLOITST), Lendlease
Diversified, Office/Retail – CBUS Property, CBUS Property; ISPT Core Fund, ISPT Pty Ltd.
Residential – Lendlease Retirement Living Trust, Lendlease
*Overall Global Sector Leaders are also recognised as being the “Global Sector Leaders” by GRESB for achieving the highest score for the combination of nature of ownership and sector
Overall Regional Sector Leaders
Office - Australian Prime Property Fund Commercial, Lendlease; ISPT 50 Lonsdale Street Property Trust, ISPT Pty Ltd; Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LLOITST), Lendlease
Retail - Vicinity Centres Direct Portfolio, Vicinity Centres; AMP Capital Retail Trust, AMP Capital Funds Management Limited; Charter Hall Prime Retail Fund (CPRF), Charter Hall; Charter Hall Retail Partnership 1 (RP1), Charter Hall; Vicinity Centres Direct Portfolio, Vicinity Centres
Industrial - Aliro Trusco 1 Pty Ltd as trustee for the Aliro Group Industrial Value Fund, Aliro Management Pty Ltd; Frasers Property Industrial Australia Pty Limited, Frasers Property Industrial Australia Pty Limited
Diversified – Office/Retail - Cbus Property, Cbus Property; ISPT Core Fund, ISPT Pty Ltd
Diversified – Office/Industrial - Goodman Australia Partnership (GAP), Goodman Group; Growthpoint Properties Australia, Growthpoint
Overall Non-listed Regional Sector Leaders
Office - Australian Prime Property Fund Commercial, Lendlease; ISPT 50 Lonsdale Street Property Trust, ISPT Pty Ltd; Lendlease One International Towers Sydney Trust (LLOITST), Lendlease
Retail - AMP Capital Retail Trust, AMP Capital Funds Management Limited; Charter Hall Prime Retail Fund (CPRF), Charter Hall; Charter Hall Retail Partnership 1 (RP1), Charter Hall
Industrial - Aliro Trusco 1 Pty Ltd as trustee for the Aliro Group Industrial Value Fund, Aliro Management Pty Ltd; Frasers Property Industrial Australia Pty Limited, Frasers Property Industrial Australia Pty Limited
Diversified – Office/Retail - Cbus Property, Cbus Property; ISPT Core Fund, ISPT Pty Ltd
2022 GRESB Real Estate Development Sector Leaders
Overall Global Sector Leaders
Office - Charter Hall Prime Office Fund (CPOF), Charter Hall
Healthcare - Dexus Healthcare Property Fund, Dexus
Retail - Scentre Group, Scentre Group
Diversified - ISPT Core Fund, ISPT Pty Ltd
Overall Regional Sector Leaders
Industrial – Aliro Trusco 1 Pty Ltd as trustee for the Aliro Group Industrial Value Fund, Aliro Management Pty Ltd
Office – Charter Hall Prime Office Fund (CPOF), Charter Hall
Residential – Lendlease Retirement Living Trust, Lendlease
Overall Non-listed Regional Sector Leaders
Industrial - Aliro Trusco 1 Pty Ltd as trustee for the Aliro Group Industrial Value Fund, Aliro Management Pty Ltd
Residential - Lendlease Retirement Living Trust, Lendlease
- Popular Articles
- Sustainability
Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?