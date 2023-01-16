Tilt Industrial Design and Arcadia’s Friedlander Place is the epitome of designing with wellbeing in mind for inner city communities.

The dynamic public space sits amongst The Landmark, a completed mixed-use development in the recently rezoned suburb of St Leonards on Sydney’s North Shore.

The public domain space offers a range of site-specific installations including a children’s playground and accessible water play, public art, seating elements, shade and fitness equipment, with rest and respite offered to community members.

Tilt Managing Director Tim Phillips says the practice is pleased to have created a space that challenges the notions of what revitalised urban spaces can be.

“A key part of our work is conceptualising creative, yet complex responses that are both functional and aesthetic in design. Tilt was able to deliver a unique, site-specific response for Arcadia, ensuring all thematic elements were integrated and connected across all the site’s structures.”

Friedlander Place’s configuration takes cues from the leaf curling spider, a regular North Shore inhabitant, as well as local flora and fauna.

“Arcadia wanted to create an urban realm for end-users where they could connect with each other and with nature; and one that is equally bespoke, aesthetic, and functional,” says Arcadia Director Mike Barnett.

“We were able to design and offer an innovative solution to transform a tired, underutilised public space into a vibrant new hub of local community activity with a range of exciting opportunities for active and passive engagement. It has been great to see Friedlander Place come back to life with the delivery of The Landmark.”

Property developers are now consistently allocating funding towards the contribution to public amenity, with three quarters of the global population expected to be living in cities by 2050. Public green spaces are key to the evolution of cities, with built environment professionals challenged with the idea of creating spaces with wellbeing a priority.

Monash University Design and Play Professor Lisa Grocott says Friedlander Place demonstrates a design outcome achievable when a developer prioritises urban, open, green and play spaces.

“Public spaces provide intergenerational spaces, whereby people of all ages can gather for a range of reasons including play, exercise, and socialising. Play spaces, as catalysts for unplanned connection, help to create a sense of community belonging,” she says.

“As a play researcher I know this, but as a parent who raised my children in New York City playgrounds, I experienced how this connection is as important for the caregivers as it is for the children. As the density of our cities change, we need councils and developers who recognise the potential of play spaces for promoting social inclusion and connection.”

Phillips says Tilt is intent on creating destinations, as opposed to spaces for community members and workers.

“We know well what the transformative power of unique and innovative design can play in our communities. We are passionate about elevating civic space into ‘destinations’ that are attractive and that offer experiential outcomes for end-users. Conceptual and imaginative themes are central to creating spaces where people will want to visit time and time again.”

