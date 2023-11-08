WMK Architects’ masterful design of the Third.I and Toohey Miller-developed Muse Potts Point have officially hit the market, with 13 boutique residences to offer prospective buyers the opportunity to live in one of the harbour city’s oldest and most fashionable neighbourhoods.

Briefed to ensure congruence with the heritage of the suburb, the elegant design is markedly timeless and melds seamlessly into the local Potts Point area. Terraces maximise harbour and city views for select residences, while a communal rooftop with a pool will be utilised by occupant.

Interiors, handled by Mathieson, will encompass urban luxury, with bespoke finishes, high-end appliances, artisan detailing and oak veneer cabinetry integrated. Large living spaces and open areas will provide ample space to both entertain and live.

“We are delighted to be unveiling a design for Potts Point Muse that combines the very best of luxury and lifestyle,” says Mathieson Design Director Phillip Mathieson.

“Through our approach of committed restraint and meticulous attention to detail, each boutique apartment has been designed to capture the essence of inner-city living, and beauty in simplicity.”

Located on Brougham Street, Muse is located in close proximity to the Royal Botanic Garden, the recently opened Sydney Modern Art Gallery, and the vibrant local dining and café scene. Residents will also enjoy easy access to local boutique shopping outlets and the stunning Sydney harbour waterfront.

Third.i Co-Founder Luke Berry says the company is delighted to be launching the company’s maiden project in Potts Point, having worked alongside Council and the local community.

“We have brought together some of the best minds of design and architecture, to deliver something truly unique to Potts Point.,” he says.

“Muse not only encapsulates the essence of the neighbourhood and suburb, but also presents stunning apartments that are skilfully designed to optimise the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living spaces.

“We are thrilled to offer buyers an opportunity to secure their slice of boutique living in the heart of Potts Point. Residents will have effortless access to an array of amenities included in Potts Point's vibrant lifestyle, ensuring they can fully embrace the offerings of this dynamic neighbourhood,” said Mr Berry.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2023 and works are expected to wrap up by the end of 2025.