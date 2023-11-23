The revitalised Very Special Kids House’s Sister Margaret Noone Hospice, Victoria’s only children’s hospice, has officially reopened this week, with the world-class revamp undertaken by architects Andrew Simpson and Barbara Bamford.

Opened 25 years ago, the hospice provides specialist respite and end-of-life care for children in their families, which is now enhanced by updated, first-rate facilities that cater for children and their families through life, death and bereavement.

A six-year design and construction process has birthed a vibrant home-away-from-home for patients and their families, with new music and art therapy spaces, an accessible playground, hydrotherapy pool and resident therapy dog, Jaffa, a number of the new inclusions.

“The clinical needs of children today are significantly more advanced than they were 25 years ago. Children are living longer with these conditions into adolescence, placing higher needs upon their families as full-time carers,” says Very Special Kids CEO Michael Wasley.

“The new Very Special Kids House is a world-class facility that will make a real difference in the lives of Victoria’s sickest children and their families when they need support most.

“It is a place of refuge and safety, but it wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of the community.”

Sister Margaret Noone, who was Very Special Kids’ first employee in 1985, opened the inaugural first Very Special Kids House in 1996, which has supported thousands of youths until its decommissioning in 2021 in order for the new facility to be constructed.

“Children, young people and their families are at the heart of Very Special Kids and it has been heartwarming to see them back at Very Special Kids House,” Noone says.

“Our wonderful hospice team provides the utmost care to the children and their families and will continue to support many in the future.”

The opening coincides with Very Special Kids’ annual fundraiser – A Very Special Day. To donate, click here.