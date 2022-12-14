Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
revitalising dandenong renders
shareShare

A look at the Victorian Government’s Revitalising Central Dandenong masterplan

In the works since 2005, the Victorian Government’s Revitalising Central Dandenong project is gradually gaining pace.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

14 Dec 2022 2m read View Author

Victorian-Gov-Revitalising-Central-Dandenong-1732008453.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

In the works since 2005, the Victorian Government’s Revitalising Central Dandenong project is gradually gaining pace. The DKO-designed masterplan, released in March 2022, sees multi-residential and commercial towers created, as well as the new Little India Precinct, in a bid to reinvigorate Melbourne’s south-east.

470 new dwellings will be created as part of the project, while a hotel, community spaces, entertainment district, education and medical facilities, a cinema and retail and dining tenancies will also be included. The organic emergence of an Indian retail cluster on Foster Street in the 1990’s will be transformed through the Victorian Government’s plan, with a Little India-brand style guide and playbook completed in 2021.

New buildings will be created for Little India retailers in the first stage of the revitalisation, with a new thoroughfare created on the block that fronts Halpin Way, Foster Street, Thomas Street and Mason Street.

revitalising dandenong renders

“We envision it being a little bit like Hardware Lane in the City of Melbourne,” says DKO’s Jesse Linardi in an interview with The Urban Developer.

“These areas are connected to a significant public realm and then the built form is crafted around that. Little India is a critical piece of the puzzle.”

Capital Alliance is leading the redevelopment of the precinct, injecting $600 million into the area and creating 2,600 jobs during construction and 5,000 ongoing positions, including at the Australian Taxation Office, State Government Services Hub, Quest Apartments and a new Council Civic Centre located in close proximity.

The masterplan will be delivered in seven stages, with the final stage expected to be completed in 2041. Development Victoria and Greater Dandenong Council are also involved in the delivery of the masterplan.

For more information, click here.

Images: Development Victoria

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap