In the works since 2005, the Victorian Government’s Revitalising Central Dandenong project is gradually gaining pace. The DKO-designed masterplan, released in March 2022, sees multi-residential and commercial towers created, as well as the new Little India Precinct, in a bid to reinvigorate Melbourne’s south-east.

470 new dwellings will be created as part of the project, while a hotel, community spaces, entertainment district, education and medical facilities, a cinema and retail and dining tenancies will also be included. The organic emergence of an Indian retail cluster on Foster Street in the 1990’s will be transformed through the Victorian Government’s plan, with a Little India-brand style guide and playbook completed in 2021.

New buildings will be created for Little India retailers in the first stage of the revitalisation, with a new thoroughfare created on the block that fronts Halpin Way, Foster Street, Thomas Street and Mason Street.

“We envision it being a little bit like Hardware Lane in the City of Melbourne,” says DKO’s Jesse Linardi in an interview with The Urban Developer.

“These areas are connected to a significant public realm and then the built form is crafted around that. Little India is a critical piece of the puzzle.”

Capital Alliance is leading the redevelopment of the precinct, injecting $600 million into the area and creating 2,600 jobs during construction and 5,000 ongoing positions, including at the Australian Taxation Office, State Government Services Hub, Quest Apartments and a new Council Civic Centre located in close proximity.

The masterplan will be delivered in seven stages, with the final stage expected to be completed in 2041. Development Victoria and Greater Dandenong Council are also involved in the delivery of the masterplan.

Images: Development Victoria