Urban DC has announced a brand new luxury multi-residential tower in Frankston as a follow up to its Horizon project located in the region, with both projects designed by Elenberg Fraser.

The developer has submitted a development application for the project, titled Harbour Frankston, which comprises 107 luxury apartments across 13 levels.

The building’s facade is gently curved, with the interior featuring an abundance of verdant greenery. Located at 446-450 Nepean Highway, the site sits adjacent to Kananook Creek and in close proximity to Frankston’s beaches.

A number of amenities exclusive to residents will be implemented, including a 25-metre pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, wine room and private dining room. A planned retail precinct that features a wellness centre, gymnasium and food offering seeks to elevate the luxurious coastal living experience.

Urban DC Director Danny Ciarma says the demand for Horizon – which only has a few apartments remaining for sale and due to be completed next year – made a second project a logical one.

“The market response to Horizon gives us great confidence in bringing our follow-up project Harbour to Frankston. It is very clear that locals are seeking the kind of premium, high quality luxury living you might get in the inner city, but further down the coast,” he says.

“Elenberg Fraser has done a fantastic job with the design, creating a curving form that actually provides incredible direct water views to just about every apartment.

“We truly believe between the two of them, Horizon and Harbour will change the face of Frankston and reframe what people think about this evolving suburb.”

Ciarma says Frankston is currently undergoing major lifestyle upheaval in the face of the pandemic, with many flocking to the waterfront in the age of working from home.

“Frankston is undergoing a transformation as more people (make a) sea change to the bayside craving outdoors and waterside environments,” he says.

“The Frankston Hospital is currently undergoing a $605 million redevelopment and the Chisolm Frankston expansion are just two projects that indicate the investment and potential of Frankston, while Frankston has been consistently listed as one of the most searched coastal towns on real estate apps. This decade will be a turning point for Frankston.”

Urban DC hopes to launch sales for Harbour Frankston in the second half of the year. For more information, visit www.urbandc.com.au.