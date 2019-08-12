Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Two firms battle for Allianz Stadium deal
shareShare

Two firms battle for Allianz Stadium deal

Following Lendlease's decision to terminate its contract to rebuild Allianz Stadium, the NSW Government is searching for a new contractor, with two construction companies vying for the project.
Stephanie Stefanovic
Stephanie Stefanovic

12 Aug 2019 1m read View Author

Two-firms-battle-Allianz-Stadium-deal-1732011622.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Following Lendlease's decision to terminate its contract to rebuild Allianz Stadium, the NSW Government is searching for a new contractor, with two construction companies vying for the project.

It has been confirmed that Multiplex and John Holland are competing for the contract to rebuild the stadium for $730 million by 2022.

The original contractor, Lendlease, is said to have backed out of the deal because the NSW Government misrepresented the full scope of the design and as a result, the contractor felt it would be unable to deliver the project within budget.

NSW sport minister John Sidoti continues to assure that the project will be delivered within budget and on time.

Lendlease remains charged with overseeing the stadium's demolition works, which are expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

Pictured: Cox Architecture's design for the new stadium. Image credit: scgt.nsw.gov.au

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap