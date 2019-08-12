Two firms battle for Allianz Stadium deal

Following Lendlease's decision to terminate its contract to rebuild Allianz Stadium, the NSW Government is searching for a new contractor, with two construction companies vying for the project.

It has been confirmed that Multiplex and John Holland are competing for the contract to rebuild the stadium for $730 million by 2022.

The original contractor, Lendlease, is said to have backed out of the deal because the NSW Government misrepresented the full scope of the design and as a result, the contractor felt it would be unable to deliver the project within budget.

NSW sport minister John Sidoti continues to assure that the project will be delivered within budget and on time.

Lendlease remains charged with overseeing the stadium's demolition works, which are expected to be complete by the end of 2019.

Pictured: Cox Architecture's design for the new stadium. Image credit: scgt.nsw.gov.au