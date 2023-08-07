The NSW Government has confirmed that construction has commenced on the $13.4 million upgrade of George Kendall Riverside Park in Sydney’s west.

Delivered as part of the Minns Government’s Parks for People program, the new park will feature high quality open spaces enhanced by public amenity. The entire program plans to set a benchmark for high-quality public spaces, which will combine innovative design with community vision.

Member for Parramatta Donna Davis is looking forward to the project reaching completion.

“We’re delighted that work to improve this much-loved community space is getting underway, and we look forward to delivering an incredible attraction for the people of Ermington, Parramatta, and beyond,” she says.

“Community feedback has been instrumental through the planning stages – and soon, visitors will have an innovative, better-connected, more inclusive park to enjoy.

“By summer, local families can explore new spaces for play, more walking and cycling tracks, a learn-to-ride facility, an upgraded dog park, and thriving wetlands.”

Davis says the existing sports facilities will remain open to the public during the construction phase, with a temporary detour to be established to minimise disruption to the Parramatta Valley Cycleway.

“Work is ongoing in the future urban renewal of the nearby Melrose Park Precinct, as well as commercial and social infrastructure to this region,” she says.

“It’s important this development is supported with quality, green open space, so we are delighted to deliver this upgraded space to our community. I have called for the areas around the Parramatta River to become a world-class river parkland, and the renewal of George Kendall Park is a big step forward towards this goal.”

Work on the park is expected to be completed in February 2024. For more information, click here.