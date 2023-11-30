Melbourne’s tallest mass timber office building, Hines’ T3 Collingwood, has finished construction, with the Jackson Clements Burrows-designed tower an embodiment of a contemporary, sustainable workspace.

Made entirely of Cross Laminated (CLT) and Glue Laminated Timber (GLT), It is estimated that the utilisation of both timber products will reduce the emissions of the building by 34 percent in comparison to concrete and steel. XLam Australia and Australian Sustainable Hardwood have supplied construction materials.

Hines’ Head of Australia and New Zealand, David Warneford, says that building with timber has resulted in significant embodied carbon savings.

“We’re seeing a strong pivot towards ESG adherence, as well as towards core central locations, among today's tenants — both are expected to underpin growth for the prime end of the office market in Australia,” he says.

“Demand is there, and we see good locations and premium green buildings leasing.”

Comprising 18,200 sqm of A-grade commercial space across 15 storeys, T3 is Hines’ first Australian all-timber building, with 26 timber assets located across North America and Europe.

“These ‘magnet buildings’ are sustainability-driven, well-located, technologically efficient, and adjacent to transit. They’re more than just office buildings,” Warneford continues.

“They’re places for building culture, collaboration, and community. Given the strength of our portfolio, continued momentum in return-to-work in our capital cities, and the future supply dynamics of office, we’re optimistic about the office sector in Australia.”

Also in Melbourne, Hines is also developing 600 Collins,a world-class office facility in the centre of the city CBD. The tower will be designed by London’s WilkinsonEyre and locals Architectus, with its design holding a strong focus on sustainability, amenity and wellness.