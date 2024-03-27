Third.i has confirmed that Dilcara has won the construction tender to build its Potts Point project, Muse, designed by WMK Architecture and Mathieson Architects.

The 13-residence development will enhance the relationship between builder and developer, who have created a portfolio spanning 15 years. The project is characterised by wide flowing terraces that capture views of the harbour and city, while a communal rooftop boasts a pool and expansive scenery.

Third.i Co-Founder Luke Berry says he is delighted to have Dilcara on hand to deliver its next premium project.

"Dilcara and Third.i are perfectly aligned due to our shared commitment to excellence and long standing relationship. Our buyers can have confidence that their investment will be delivered to the highest of standards, reflecting the luxury and sophistication that is synonymous with our vision,” he says.

“Muse Potts Point will encapsulate the essence of the neighbourhood and blend seamlessly into the local area. Our first project in Potts Point will offer buyers a vibrant lifestyle and luxury inner-city living opportunity and we look forward to bringing this vision to fruition with the experts at Dilcara.”

Dilcara Managing Director Antoine Gittany shares Berry’s sentiments.

"We are excited to be once again working with Third.i to bring forth an iconic project in the heart of Potts Point. We are committed to developing a project that complements the vibrant character of the suburb and contributes to the flourishing community of Potts Point,” he says.

Potts Point is a lure for prospective buyers due to its heritage streetscape and access to lifestyle amenities. The building’s facade will also reflect the architectural and natural heritage of the site. Muse sits in close proximity to the Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney Modern Art Gallery and hospitality and retail precincts.

Construction is due to commence in April this year, with completion scheduled to wrap up at the end of 2025.