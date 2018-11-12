Winners of Top 100 Trusted Brands in architecture and design revealed

Architecture & Design has announced the results of its Trusted Brands 2018 survey and revealed Australia’s best brands in the architecture, building, construction, and design industries.

With 6,000 votes counted, Weathertex beat over 600 other participating brands to come up on top for the second consecutive survey. Specialists in a range of exterior wall panels, Weathertex ticks all the boxes when it comes to Trust.

According to Architecture & Design editor Branko Miletic, “The number 1 spot once again was taken up by Weathertex, which shows that applying initiatives such as third party certification, participating in the Declare Label database initiative and receiving a Green Tag Platinum certification with a GreenRate Level A for their products actually does make a discernible difference to the market.”

“Customers in our industry are quite savvy and well-informed and they tend to respond very positively to companies that try and do the right thing in regards to the environment and wider society.”

This was also reflected in the Trusted Brands Survey, which set out to uncover the drivers behind trustworthiness while also helping to define trust as something based on three key pillars: Quality, Consciousness, and Candour.

The results indicate that of these three pillars, Consciousness – how a brand demonstrates social, safety, and environmental responsibility – is a particular area in which brands can gain a competitive advantage.

Reflecting the importance of building trust over time, the top 10 positions in the 2018 survey were dominated by iconic brands like Dulux, Colorbond Steel, James Hardie, Laminex, and USG Boral. Other brands who came out on top included Kingspan Insulation, which took out top honours in the Insulation category for the 5th consecutive survey and finished at number 7th overall.

The results came after the online audiences of Architecture & Design and Indesign cast votes for their favourite brands by allocating a maximum of 10 votes to 10 different nominated brands between 26 September and 2 November 2018.

Companies offering products or services were nominated for recognition of their innovation, application, or quality in one of 30 categories.

List of the Top 10 Trusted Brand 2018 winners:

Weathertex Dulux Blum Architectural Window Systems (AWS) Colorbond Steel James Hardie Australia Kingspan Insulation Laminex USG Boral Assa Abloy

The full results can be found here.

Trusted Brands is an industry benchmarking tool for assisting Australian businesses and individuals in making more informed purchasing decisions. In a commercial context, Trust is a particularly powerful influence and decision-making enabler. Since its establishment in 2012, the Trusted Brands Survey has asked industry professionals to nominate their pick of the best brands within the Architecture and Design space. In doing, it provides the foremost national showcase of the most reliable and trusted suppliers within the Australian commercial market. Trusted Brands is a part of Indesign Media Asia Pacific and is supported by Architecture & Design and Indesign. For more information please visit: www.trustedbrands.architectureanddesign.com.au