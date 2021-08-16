Developed by Crown Group, The Grand Eastlakes, located in Sydney’s east, will open its first supermarket in it’s retail precinct this Wednesday.

The ALDI supermarket will be the first of 15 retailers opening from this week until the end of September. The first stage of The Grand Residences, comprising 133 luxury apartments, will open later this year.

The ALDI floorplate sits at 1600sqm (as opposed to 1500sqm), the standard for all new ALDI stores. Woolworths Metro, Instyle Hairdressing, SP Mobile, Ausome Nails, Hatch Espresso, Wholelife Pharmacy, Reni’s Car Wash and an Australia Post/Newsagency outlet are all due to open in the coming weeks.

Crown Group Chair and CEO, Iwan Sunito, says the opening of the supermarket marks a significant milestone for the development itself.

“This will be followed by the completion of the residential component of Stage One of The Grand Residences later this year which has been under construction since 2018,” he says.

“We are delighted that ALDI, in a refreshed format and larger size, is the first retailer to open at Eastlakes’ spectacularly designed, state-of-the-art shopping centre.

“Designed by retail architecture specialists, Buchan Group, The Grand Eastlakes will feature a curved wooden ceiling in keeping with the curved features of the entire development. We welcome all of the community to come in and enjoy this stunning new retail precinct.

“We’re excited to bring something new and fresh to the shopping experience, especially for the Eastlakes and surrounding eastern suburbs’ communities.”

Sunito says the larger floorplate for the supermarket makes for an exciting shopping experience, referencing the precinct’s creative and sophisticated design.

“The opening of The Grand Eastlakes and Residences breathes new life and the beginning of ‘the new east’ which we are delighted to be delivering for the local community which has been much in need of revitalisation and modernising.”

The Grand Eastlakes retail precinct will accompany the existing Eastlakes Shopping Centre. Built in the 1960s, the existing precinct is still currently operating, but will undergo a revamp overseen by Crown Group, and will be known as The Grand Shopping Centre upon completion.

Designed by Buchan, the reinvigorated 13,000 sqm shopping centre will be an ultra-modern, three level retail and dining precinct. The project is set to transform the area into a vibrant, bustling, and appealing destination. A new town centre including a proposed medical centre, childcare centre and public library will be at the heart of the development, as well as wide of range of new cafes and restaurants offering alfresco dining overlooking the adjacent parklands.

Totalling 65 specialty stores and two major supermarkets, the centre will reflect the cultural diversity of the neighbourhood. It will feature a restaurant promenade, street cafes, densely landscaped gardens and children’s play areas.

The stage one shopping centre will sit below a residential component where 133 apartments will soon be completed, spanning three buildings on the north side of the development.

A second residential and retail precinct offering 65 or more stores and dining outlets will start construction next year.

This news comes as Eastlakes in Sydney’s southern eastern suburbs is fast becoming the city’s new growth area.

For more info on either the supermarkets or the development itself, visit crowngroup.com.au/apartments-eastlakes.