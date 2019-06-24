The 2019 INDE.Awards winners announced

The 2019 INDE.Awards winners announcedIn 2019 we received not only a record-breaking number of entries, but saw some of the most exciting and progressive work that exists within our vast region.
The Building
Winner
Maitland River Link | CHROFI with McGregor Coxall, Australia
“Simple, tactile and immediately part of the landscape”
[caption id="attachment_63800" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Photography: Brett Boardman[/caption]
Maitland Riverlink is a public project that crystallises new value for the regional centre of Maitland in New South Wales,. The project supports a revitalisation of the central business precinct, extending it beyond the main street to the river. The space acts as a kind of ‘public living room’ for the community, reactivating an unused part of town and drawing locals back to the river that is a fundamental part of Maitland’s heritage, while bringing tourists and visitors to the town.
Honourable Mention
Freycinet Lodge Coastal Pavilions | Liminal Architecture, Australia
“On the global ‘must stay’ list of every architect”
[caption id="attachment_63786" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Photography: Dianna Snape[/caption]
The Multi-Residential Building
Winner
Short Lane | Woods Bagot, Australia
“Garden living and café life meet in Sydney’s inner burbs”
[caption id="attachment_63805" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Photography: Trevor Mein[/caption]
Short Lane is an undertaking in providing humans with a connection to nature in a dense, inner-urban setting that lacks greenery. The mixed-use development by Woods Bagot retains the diversity of its local neighbourhood and creates places for more of it to happen – with new botanical spaces, walkable laneways and venues for local participation.
Honourable Mention
Arc | Koichi Takada Architects, Australia
“Deeply considered city living”
[caption id="attachment_63791" align="aligncenter" width="768"] Photography: Martin Siegner[/caption]
The Living Space
Winner
PROJECT #13 | STUDIO WILLS + Architects, Singapore
“Space, privacy and communal living – a smart reinvention”
[caption id="attachment_63804" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Photography: Khoo Guo Jie[/caption]
PROJECT #13 is a renovation to a 30-year-old flat nested in a low-rise Singaporean housing block and served by a common corridor. The project seeks to re-examine the ‘interface’ between the flat and the corridor; create a sense of space within a small flat; address the requirements of an office and a home; and achieve a ‘framework’ to enable the future-proofing of the flat.
Honourable Mention
Family Holiday Structure, Imaduwa | Palinda Kannangara Architects, Sri Lanka
“Laid-back living that touches the earth lightly”
[caption id="attachment_63790" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Photography: Luka Alagiyawanna[/caption]
The Work Space
Winner
Space & Time | Russell & George, Australia
“An experimental workplace that evolves and intrigues”
[caption id="attachment_63810" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Photography: Paul Martin[/caption]
What if a space could have a mood and change itself based on what it felt like at the time? As for humans, this could mean many things, but all within a framework of recycling, reuse, adaptability, nurturing, excitement and transformation. This is Space & Time. One space, multiple functions, multiple businesses, multiple experiences governed by only one factor: time of day.
Honourable Mention
Piazza Dell’Ufficio | Branch Studio Architects, Australia
“Workspace as salon – warm and comforting with a classical embrace”
[caption id="attachment_63795" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Photography: Peter Clarke[/caption]
The Social Space
Winner
S Space | H&P Architects, Vietnam
“A tranquil open space with natural materiality”
[caption id="attachment_63808" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Photography: Nguyen Tien Thanh[/caption]
S Space is a community space located in Dong Van town (Ha Nam province) not far from a large and polluted industrial park in an emerging urban area with a high construction density. The design makes use of waste (steel scaffolding pipes, rock debris and discarded rocks from trade villages and construction sites) to express the nostalgia and regret of local people at the bygones of the landscape.
Honourable Mention
Tingtai Teahouse | Linehouse, China
“Modernist tea rooms with a hint of Memphis in the aftertaste”
[caption id="attachment_63794" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Photography: Dirk Weiblen[/caption]
The Shopping Space
Winner
Usfin Atelier| George Livissianis, Australia
“Futuristic salon meets infinitely flexible exhibition and event space”
[caption id="attachment_63807" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Photography: Tom Ferguson[/caption]
Usfin is a genderless hair salon that provides a platform for artists and designers to collaborate within. Set within the old Taubmans paint factory in St Peters, Sydney, the salon has been designed as a removable set of pods that can make way for art exhibitions, performances, fashion shoots and shows. It is also a space where these functions can co-exist.
Honourable Mention
Caroma on Collins | Archier, Australia
“A comforting gallery for organic interactions”
[caption id="attachment_63793" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Photography: Katherine Lu[/caption]
The Learning Space
Winner
Green Square Library and Plaza | Studio Hollenstein with Stewart Architecture, Australia
“A learning urbanscape that celebrates transparent knowledge exchange”
[caption id="attachment_63803" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Photography: Tom Roe[/caption]
Green Square Library and Plaza is an open, flexible and inclusive public space – a fusion of building and landscape; interior and exterior. The library and plaza were envisioned as an ‘urban living room’ for a growing community, a direct response to a context where public open space is the most valuable commodity.
Honourable Mention
Western Sydney University Liverpool Campus | Woods Bagot, Australia
“An authentic flow of spaces that encourages movement and social contact”
[caption id="attachment_63789" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Photography: Trevor Mein[/caption]
The Wellness Space
Winner
Punmu & Parnngurr Aboriginal Health Clinics | Kaunitz Yeung Architecture, Australia
“Welcoming, comforting and eminently practical spaces tackling a critical issue”
[caption id="attachment_63809" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Photography: Brett Boardman[/caption]
This project comprises two primary health clinics in the Martu Aboriginal communities for Punmu and Parnngurr. The communities are respectively 1,800km and 1,300km from Perth. This project places community at the centre of health delivery while providing modern facilities and additional clinical space focused on the acute health issues of the community. The aim is increasing presentation rates to improve preventative health.
Honourable Mention
Perth Children’s Hospital | JCY, Cox Architecture & Billard Leece Partnership with HKS, Australia
“A complex and purposeful building masquerading as a place of fun and enjoyment”
[caption id="attachment_63785" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Photography: Shannon McGrath[/caption]
The Design Studio
Winner
Produce, Singapore
“Redefining practice by bridging the gap between idea and construction”
[caption id="attachment_63801" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Photography: Derrick Lim[/caption]
As architecture is a discipline that combines ideas of habitation with material organisation, the architect is therefore necessarily a producer of both intellectual and material goods. The original definition of the architect as master builder makes clear the role of making as fundamental knowledge of architecture. Produce was born out of the need to bridge the disjunction between designer and fabricator/contractor.
Honourable Mention
Edition Office, Australia
“Rethinking the experience of architecture and how it shapes us”
[caption id="attachment_63787" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Photography: Peter Tarasiuk[/caption]
The Influencer
Winner
Hawker Reload: Hong Kong Street Market Urban Design and Hawker Stall Implementation | Groundwork Architects and Associates, Hong Kong
“An unprecedented intervention that saved Hong Kong’s street markets”
[caption id="attachment_63802" align="aligncenter" width="682"] Photography: Manfred Yuen[/caption]
Hawker Reload was a four-year research and implementation project, which saved 4,036 hawker stalls and 63 street markets in Hong Kong from eradication. Groundwork Architects and Associates team introduced public engagement as part of the design-brief formulation. Design guidelines were developed so hawkers could choose what they want to ease their operational stresses.
Honourable Mention
GRID Education | Carter Williamson Architects, Australia
“Materialising sustainability for tomorrow’s decision makers”
[caption id="attachment_63788" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Photography: Ben Guthrie[/caption]
The Object
Winner
OMNI | Tom Fereday for Earp Bros, Australia
“Breeze blocks become space invaders to transform your inner sanctum”
[caption id="attachment_63806" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Photography: Jason Busch[/caption]
OMNI reinvents the traditional breeze block to offer an entirely new approach to building and interior design. By transforming the breeze block form to provide a faceted modular block, OMNI allows for a multitude of new and innovative applications to be built and designed, allowing for an array of angular forms to be created including but not limited to L-shaped walls, undulating surfaces, columns and even coffee, dining and bar tables.
Honourable Mention
UOVO | SUPERSTRUCTURE SG, Singapore
“An ingenious retreat from overwhelming public spaces”
[caption id="attachment_63819" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Photography: Daniel Chia[/caption]
The Prodigy
People's Choice
Felicity Slattery & Sarah Cosentino | Studio Esteta, Australia
“Advocates of the emotional potential of design”
[caption id="attachment_63797" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Photography: Gemmola[/caption]
Studio Esteta harnesses architecture and interior design in equal measure, to create buildings and spaces that celebrate aesthetic appeal through honest and sophisticated methods. The Melbourne-based studio eschews trends in favour of a more considered, directional and wholly tailored approach, leading to contemporary designs of a refined and timeless nature.
The Luminary
People's Choice
Budiman Hendropurnomo | Denton Corker Marshall, Indonesia
“Driving a long-term vision for Indonesian architecture”
[caption id="attachment_63796" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Photography: Andre Wiredja[/caption]
Budiman Hendropurnomo graduated from the University of Melbourne, joined Denton Corker Marshall (DCM) in 1981, and established DCM’s Jakarta office in 1987. Today, his name is synonymous with large-scale projects that have shaped the face of Indonesia’s urban landscape. And at the heart of the experimentation is the search for sustainability and the desire to translate and elevate Indonesian culture.
The Gold Mark
Winner
Arc | Koichi Takada Architects, Australia
“Amenity, quality and gentle refinement”
Indesign Media Regional Editorial Board
A mixed-use residential tower in Sydney by Koichi Takada Architects, Arc spans the width of a city block in the CBD’s historic precinct. It combines a handcrafted brick podium and an organic roof feature designed to add character to the skyline. Included in the design is a retail precinct below an eight-storey-high publicly accessible through-site link.
The Best of the Best
Winner
Produce, Singapore
“Look no further for the perfectly integrated design practice”
INDE.Awards 2019 Jury
Our warmest congratulations to the winners of the INDE.Awards 2019!
Thank you to all of our partners and sponsors, whose support has enabled us to celebrate the diverse architecture and design industry in our Indo Pacific region!
