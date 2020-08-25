Taronga Zoo looks to future

Taronga Western Plains Zoo opens of the newly refurbished Aussie Walkabout exhibit where visitors can now wander in amongst Wallabies, Koalas and Quokkas, designed by Lahznimmo Architects and landscape architecture practice Spackman, Mossop and Michaels.

The Aussie Walkabout is a new experience that will continue to evolve over the coming months with Emus set to be part of this walkthrough exhibit following the July school holidays.

A newly-painted Aboriginal mural by local artist Lewis Burns and Nathan Peckham is also featured in the walkthrough and tells the story of the Wiradjuri people, the history of the land and the natural environment.

“The refurbishment of this exhibit is the latest in a number of changes taking place at the Zoo over the coming years,” said Matthew Fuller, General Manager, Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

The Zoo has been reviewing the visitor experience over the past year through visitor research which has provided the Zoo with a snapshot of what visitors want. From the research visitors want interaction with animals and a more immersive experience.

“As a result of this research and review, the Zoo has undertaken the refurbishment of the Aussie Walkabout exhibit to provide a more immersive experience, improved and increased the number of keeper presentations in the Zoo and moving some of the animals to new exhibits in order to improve the overall visitor experience.”

“The Zoo will continue to look at options to make the experience even better and meet the visitor needs to ensure we are continuing to evolve with the ever-changing expectations of the visitor,” says Matt

The changes at the Zoo are in line with a more regionally-coordinated approach with other Australasian Zoos for the management of animals and conservation programs. This will allow greater focus to be placed on the Zoo’s key conservation programs such as the Tasmanian Devil, Black Rhinoceros and Przewalski’s Horse.

“Our aim is to secure Dubbo and the Zoo as a key regional tourism destination by providing new and exciting ways to experience the Zoo whilst connecting people with wildlife,” says Matt.