Sydney-based Tanner Architects has announced a major restructure in an effort to position the practice for its next phase of growth and development.

The practice has been renamed Tanner Kibble Denton Architects, newly incorporating the names of Principals, Alex Kibble and Robert Denton.

The firm says the change reflects the corporate diversity within an office of 50 people and “consolidates its position as a leading architectural design practice undertaking a diverse range of complex, larger public, commercial and residential projects”.

Alex Kibble joined Tanner Architects in September 2008 as Practice Director and is now Managing Director. He has most recently completed the Boiler House and Student Precinct at the University of Western Sydney. The Boiler House project was a finalist in the 2012 World Architecture Awards held in Singapore.

Boiler House. Photograph: Michael Nicholson. Courtesy: Tanner Architects

Robert Denton has a long history with Tanner Architects, joining in 1990, becoming an Associate Director in 1995 and a Director in 2002. In October, he will complete his third major project at the Australian National University in Canberra; the Australian and New Zealand School of Government Security, National Security College.

The Education and Public sector project list has been growing for the company.

Current projects include a major new development at SCEGGS Darlinghurst , Frensham’s Indoor Centenary Pool and a new campus masterplan for the expansion of St Andrews College at the University of Sydney. The practice has also recently received a major commission by the Department of Attorney General and Justice for the new Wagga Wagga Court House.

With the business name change comes the announcement of a management team restructure. This sees the elevation of David Sutherland and George Phillips to the roles of Practice Director, with Ian Burgher, Angelo Casado, David Earp, Emma Lee and Scott MacArthur promoted to the role of Senior Associate.

The restructure also includes three new Associates - Paul Dyson, Renata Ratcliffe and Lachlan Rowe.

Howard Tanner and Jocelyn Jackson will remain a Practice Directors of Tanner Kibble Denton Architects, focussing on specific project needs in support of the overall aims and objectives of the new strategic direction.