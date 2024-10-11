Australian developer TOGA Group has completed the residences at Surry Hills Village, its landmark mixed-use community in the heart of Surry Hills.

The iconic new precinct will bring together Sydney’s best boutique retailers, restaurateurs and food purveyors to create a vibrant local destination for the new residents and the broader community.

Luxury homes in the precinct are in high demand, with 85% of premium residences sold. Only a few two- and three-bedroom apartments, terrace homes, and one exclusive penthouse remain. Residents have already started moving in.

“It’s rare to find a development that offers a balance of luxury residential, green space and location alongside the city’s finest restaurants, bars, boutique retailers, art, music and culture,” says Allan Vidor, Managing Director of TOGA Group.

“We have brought this all together in one unique destination and it’s a proposition that has resonated with the market.”

The retail heart of the development, Wunderlich Lane is buzzing with activity. Coles, Vintage Cellars, Harris Farm, QMan Barber, Blooms The Chemist and Beyond Eyecare have now opened, and they will soon be joined by Lumi Dining Group, House Made Hospitality and Olympus Dining (by the Apollo Group).

The precinct opens in stages until autumn next year. Once complete in early 2025, Wunderlich Lane will be home to a collective of 25 restaurants and all-day dining, bars, beauty, wellness, and boutique retail by some of the city’s best operators, event spaces, fresh food village-style market, creative office space and luxurious residences.

Complementing the residential and retail components, The EVE Hotel Sydney will open later in 2024, offering guests an immersive experience in the precinct's art, culture, and culinary offerings.

“It was important to us to pay homage to the rich history of Surry Hills and Redfern by bringing together the best Sydney has to offer, creating a destination that celebrates the city and will become a mainstay of its future,” Vidor says.

“We have an array of well-known local retailers, restaurateurs and food purveyors set to open their doors in the coming months. It’s wonderful to see our vision coming to life.”

Surry Hills local Adam Haddow, Director of Architecture at SJB and his team are responsible for the design of the residences, apartments and The EVE Hotel.

“Surry Hills Village has been stitched back in place. The project draws on the diversity of the community and will engage locals, business and visitors through its retail, commercial and hotel offerings,” Haddow says.

“The residential apartments sitting above are a quiet sanctuary within the bustle of the city and have the added amenity of a vibrant precinct at their fingertips. Homes are generous in scale and enjoy large private terraces and secluded communal gardens. It’s a place people will really want to be.”