Cranbrook School upgrade
Sydney school to receive $125m contemporary upgrade

The NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment has approved a $125 million redevelopment of Cranbrook School in Sydney’s east.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

23 Sep 2019 1m read View Author

Designed by Architectus, the upgrade will consist of 20,000sqm of new teaching and learning spaces, learning and dining commons, multi-use assembly hall, chapel, indoor basketball courts, gymnasium, an indoor Olympic-sized swimming pool, underground car park and significant landscape architecture (designed by Arcadia Landscape Architects).

According to the Department’s executive director infrastructure – planning and assessment, David Gainsford, the development is a great example of how design can accommodate open space in creative ways with the inclusion of over 900sqm of rooftop lawn.

Cranbrook School Headmaster Nicholas Sampson welcomed the approval, saying the upgrade will enable the school to renew its aging campus infrastructure, some of which was constructed nearly 70 years ago.

“This once-in-a-generation project will provide new, improved facilities for students and teachers now and into the future, delivering state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces along with upgraded sporting and cultural facilities which will better support Cranbrook in providing world class, well-rounded education to its students,” says Sampson.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

