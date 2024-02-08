Building technologies giant Honeywell has lended its expertise to the NBA, announcing an Official Sustainable Building Technology Partnership with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks’ home, State Farm Arena, is now the subject of a number of systemic upgrades, which will assist in mitigating energy consumption and emissions, while maximising visibility and control of the arena itself. Honeywell’s Forge software will monitor energy use and autonomously adjust the arena’s HVAC system to operate more efficiently, help advance sustainability efforts and regulate indoor air quality.

In addition to the installation of the software, secondary filtration will be fitted into player locker rooms and fan clubs to monitor carbon dioxide and VOC levels. The company and the Hawks will additionally provide STEM and Sustainability Education to schools in Atlanta.

“We are extremely pleased that the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena chose Honeywell to collaborate on prioritising efficient, healthy and sustainable building operations at the State Farm Arena,” says Adam Joiner, Vice President of Global Sales for Honeywell’s Building Automation segment.

“Our teamwork will help drive powerful change for the local community.”

Atlanta Hawks Executive Vice President, Brett Stefansson, believes the partnership will result in a better experience for fans, players and staff alike.

“Honeywell’s technology provides us with the solutions and tools that we need to make our arena more energy efficient, help meet our sustainability goals and make the arena healthier for our fans, players and staff,” he says.

“With an approximate two million fans and guests visiting State Farm Arena each year, our building operations are fundamental to managing their experiences and improving our collective impact on the environment.”

For more info, visit statefarmarena.com/sustainability.