Cube Developments and McNab’s Lumeah Peregian at Peregian Springs is now under construction, with both developers confident the construction of homes will be able to begin in early 2024.

Comprising 31 lots ranging from 367-734 sqm, the development sits at one of the township’s highest points, offering breathtaking views of the coastline and hinterland.

The development pairing have teamed up with local builders, namely Immackulate Designer Homes, for house and land packages to assist future residents, with floorplans optimised for each site and surrounding views maximised.

“We’re excited to be providing future residents with the best of both worlds - living in tranquil surroundings, yet close to Queensland’s pristine beaches, and a range of amenities including St Andrews Anglican College,” says McNab’s Managing Director and Founder Michael McNab.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response from Sunshine Coast’s best builders, who are partnering with us to make it easy and hassle-free for families to design and build their dream home.”

Director of Cube Developments Scott Juniper says community feedback regarding the development has been resoundingly positive.

“We have seen a high engagement in our House and Land package designs from the Sunshine Coast’s most trusted builders, including Immackulate Designer Homes, Gold Property Partners, Ryza Developments and GJ Gardner Homes,” he says.

“It is one of the most elevated points in the area with breathtaking views. There’s a serene and tranquil ambiance to the development with a bushland reserve and significant landscaping to each block and streetscape.”

Approximately 200 registered and interested buyers were recorded within a week of the project’s announcement, many already hailing from the area. Proximity to the prestigious St Andrews Anglican College has also drawn interest from a number of interstate buyers.

Blocks start from just $750,000, providing buyers an opportunity to build their dream homes in a premium location. For those looking for House and Land options, packages start from $1,855,000.