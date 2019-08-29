Studio Ongarato to create brand identity for landmark Southbank project

Well-known multi-disciplinary design firm Studio Ongarato has been appointed by Beulah International to deliver the visual identity for the developer's landmark Southbank project.

A structure composed of two twisting terraced forms, Southbank by Beulah has a diverse offering comprising of residential and commercial spaces, childcare, retail spaces, a five-star urban resort, world-class rooftop culinary experiences, and a cultural precinct.

The design studio has been engaged to bring to life the placemaking and branding for the new lifestyle precinct being developed as a globally-recognised destination for all Melburnians and visitors.

Studio Ongarato will work alongside the developer, Beulah as well as Dutch architecture firm UNStudio and Melbourne-based Cox Architecture on the project. Competing against two other design firms from Sydney and London, the design studio was selected for the sophistication of their work as well as their experience in placemaking and branding.

Studio Ongarato’s scope of work on Southbank by Beulah will include creating the placemaking strategy and designing the brand identity for the 270,000sqm precinct.

"Nestled between the CBD, the city's thriving arts precinct and the Yarra River, the project's location sits at the nexus of everything that makes Melbourne unique,” says Studio Ongarato co-founder and director Ronnen Goren.

“The project offers a rare opportunity to activate a space that redefines Melbourne’s retail, hospitality, commercial and residential landscape, with immense public benefit to the local and wider community.

“Placemaking is an integral part of the vision that ties this place to its incredible position. Enriched with a strong cultural heartbeat that will be embedded throughout the design and in the network of cultural, entertainment, community leisure and commercial offerings, the project will lift the urban fabric and create a new heart of Southbank.”