Studio Ongarato wins global hospitality design award

Studio Ongarato has won the AHEAD Global Award for Visual Identity for its work on Australian luxury hotel Jackalope.

The global Visual Identity category recognises exceptional projects that recognise the overall visual identity of a hospitality project including, but not limited to, elements such as graphic design, signage and physical collateral.

The studio’s work for Jackalope spanned brand identity and collateral, conceptual site narrative and experiential design, art curation and commissioning, environmental graphics and styling, lighting design, landscape installation design, and wayfinding strategy and signage.

Studio Ongarato carefully considered each of the hotel spaces to maximise a sense of intimacy while enhancing the cinematic appeal of the site, which is set on the 11-hectare Willow Creek Vineyard. At each turn, visitors are encouraged to engage with a thematic world where the mythological narrative of the Jackalope is unveiled incrementally, yielding a sense of discovery.

The conceptual site narrative was expressed in various incarnations throughout the hotel, bar and restaurant to encourage an immersive and interactive guest experience.

Jackalope was designed in collaboration with architects Carr Design Group.

Image credit: Carr Design Group