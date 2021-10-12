An environment-friendly road surfacing material will be used on roads across Evergreen, Stockland’s newest masterplanned community in Melbourne’s south-east suburb of Clyde.

Containing high levels of recycled content derived from waste streams such as soft plastics, toner, glass and reclaimed road that would otherwise be sent to landfill or stockpiled, Reconophalt does not emit toxic fumes or cause any harm to the environment, unlike conventional asphalt. However, the eco-friendly asphalt is similar to the standard material in look, feel and durability.

The Evergreen project will be using more than 19,000 tonnes of Reconophalt, equivalent to diverting 16.9 million plastic bags, 493,000 printer cartridges, 7,600 tonnes of recycled asphalt and 2,380 glass bottles from landfill; by doing so, the project will save 218 tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to removing 90 cars off the road for one year.

Stockland had successfully used Reconophalt at stages of Stockland Minta in Berwick and Stockland Katalia in Donnybrook. Adopting the green asphalt at Evergreen builds on Stockland’s commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon emissions by 2028.

“Reconophalt is one of many projects we will be introducing at Stockland Evergreen to ensure we’re being as kind to the environment as possible while also setting up our families for a bright future,” Stockland project director Kerry Balci says.

Other initiatives include shadeways on the main thoroughfares to absorb and reduce heat retained by the pavement, and drainage reserves throughout the community to store and reuse drain water.

According to Balci, Stockland is also encouraging residents to install cool roofs to improve natural heating and cooling in their homes.

Located approximately 59 kilometres south-east of the Melbourne CBD, Stockland Evergreen caters to buyers at all life stages and has been planned to support a residential community of approximately 1,500 families.

In addition to proximity to existing shops, schools and childcare in the local Clyde and Cranbourne areas, the community also has access to the Peninsula and Monash freeways, the Mornington Peninsula golf courses, off-road walking and riding paths as well as the planned future Clyde Regional Park and Sporting Precinct.