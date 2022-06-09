Logo
Stockland achieves significant milestone for ‘Affinity Place’ with DA approval
Affinity Place, a premium workplace destination in the heart of North Sydney has received development approval, signifying a major milestone for the project.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

09 Jun 2022

Affinity_Place_landscaped_spaces.jpg

Affinity Place will offer a range of landscaped spaces throughout the building to collaborate, work and relax

Affinity_Place_landscaped_spaces

Affinity_Place_responsive_facade.jpg

A responsive facade balances environmental performance, sustainability, views, and comfort

Affinity_Place_responsive_facade

Affinity_Place-through-site-link.jpg

A through site link connects to the Metro Station and provides new places to shop, eat, and socialise.

Affinity_Place-through site link

Stockland-achieves-DA-milestone-for-Affinity-Place-1732008888.png

Developed by Stockland Corporation as a contemporary workplace development, Affinity Place is situated at 110-122 Walker Street and brings together three sites in a prime location within the North Sydney CBD. At 51 storeys, the office tower is the tallest building to be approved by North Sydney Council and will accommodate approximately 59,000 square metres of commercial office and retail space, bicycle parking, end-of trip facilities, car parking and loading facilities as well as a rooftop garden.

Louise Mason, CEO Commercial Property at Stockland, says: “We are pleased to have received development approval for Affinity Place, allowing us to progress our vision for contemporary workplaces designed to meet the future needs of companies and employees, and be part of North Sydney’s transformation.”

“Affinity Place will be among the most sustainable buildings in North Sydney, contributing positively to Stockland’s and our future tenants’ drive towards net zero carbon,” Mason added.

Designed by Hassell as a planet- and people-centred workplace of the future, Affinity Place features large and flexible floorplates; a broad variety of spaces and amenities to complement both work and life; landscaped outdoor spaces including terraces and a sky garden; thoughtfully designed end-of-trip facilities; and iconic harbour views among others.

With connection at its core, the development will include a publicly accessible through-site pedestrian link from Walker Street to Little Spring Street, providing quick and convenient access to the new Victoria Cross Metro Station, which will connect North Sydney to the Sydney CBD in around three minutes.

As a growing lifestyle and cultural hub, North Sydney offers some of Sydney’s most historic pubs and fascinating museums, to the new cafes, shops, and restaurants.

“We believe organisations will continue to be attracted to landmark workplaces that exhibit design excellence within a dynamic and prosperous city centre. Our design will create a contemporary tower with efficient and flexible floors that will allow the curation of a variety of workspaces to suit preferred working styles and prioritise employee wellbeing,” Stockland’s executive general manager of development for commercial property, Gavin Boswarva, says.

“Tenants will enjoy floor plates that maximise harbour and city views, daylight, access to outdoor landscaped terraces and a rooftop sky garden – a unique offer for North Sydney, reimagining the future of workplace and reinforcing connection with the local community,” Boswarva says.

