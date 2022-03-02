A new mixed-use precinct proposed by Stockland and Western Sydney University at the institution’s Penrith campus will see a new town centre integrated with the educational facilities of the campus.

The 99-hectare site has been earmarked as ideal for a new urban community, with housing lots, a cultural and heritage precinct and 18 hectares of open space to be included in the development.

The development forms part of WSU’s Western Growth strategy, which aims to reshape the University’s campus network and co-create cities and transformative educational infrastructure across Western Sydney.

The new precinct additionally strengthens Stockland’s pipeline in the area. The developer has indicated it has directed funding from its retirement and aged care sectors towards new partnerships and community growth.

Western Sydney University Vice-Chancellor, Barney Glover AO, says the university is excited to deliver the vision for the campus alongside Stockland.

“This exciting partnership with Stockland is set to transform the site, bringing the University into the town centre and further strengthening our connections and engagement with business, industry and local communities. New housing, retail, commercial and social spaces will also help support the growing population, providing much-needed amenities and enhancing the liveability, productivity and sustainability of the surrounding neighbourhood, he says.

“This is a significant initiative that is about securing the University’s future as a world-class institution and its long-term financial sustainability. Developing our non-core land allows us to reinvest the proceeds back into the University so we can fund new innovations in teaching and learning, build on our research strengths, and initiate projects that can further strengthen the student experience.”

The Great Western Highway splits the site down the centre, creating two separate lots at Kingswood and Werrington. Stockland Managing Director and CEO Tarun Gupta believes the location is ideal for a new community.

“In partnership with Western Sydney University, this unique project aligns with our strategy and will enable us to bring to life a thriving community in a well-connected urban infill location.”

“The existing health and education infrastructure in the surrounding Penrith Quarter precinct provides strong fundamentals for asset creation and management, and the masterplan will allow us to respond to the evolving market demand over time.

"With our shared vision to create a ‘destination for discovery’ underpinned by leading urban design and world class sustainability principles, we are excited by the opportunity to be part of this growing precinct’s success and look forward to progressing plans with the University, local authorities and relevant stakeholders.”

Stockland plans to begin rezoning the site in the coming months, with an eye to submitting a development application in the near future. The developer will work with Penrith Council, relevant State agencies, Western Sydney University and the community to progress the planning proposal to deliver the vision for the site.

Images: Supplied