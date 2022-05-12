While many architects opt for a striking and salient facade, Phillip Arnold from Plus Minus Design went for the opposite when creating Stealth Pavilion.

Bronze mirrors disguise the gym, which is an addition to the front of Bellevue Hill mansion Caerleon. The mirrors reflect the house, trees and surrounding greenery and conceals the inner workings of the gym. The architect has effectively doubled the foliage of the property without planting a single tree.

“If I have done my work properly, you can’t see it. I’m trying to be as inconspicuous as possible,” Arnold says in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

The thoughtful curation of materiality furthers the privacy of the pavilion and ensures it sits in camouflage amongst its surroundings. The ultra-contemporary approach ironically yet wonderfully fits perfectly with the design language of the 19th century mansion that was built for Charles Fairfax and designed by Harry Kent and Maurice Adams.

Working closely with the client to bring the addition to life, Plus Minus helped to restore the home and its interior spaces and futureproof its existence.

Stealth Pavilion has been nominated for the Small Project Architecture category of the AIA’s NSW Architecture awards. Six projects have been shortlisted for the gong, including Bara Bridge at Kensington Pond and Summer Place Pavilion by Akimbo Architecture.

Built on Wiradjuri Country, Summer Place is titled ‘See The Forest’. The structure is likened to a container, with its slight curves composed of large, locally harvested live edge timber slabs. Positioned vertically to maintain their connection to the forest, the pavilion aims to evoke thoughts from onlookers about the local environment, sustainability and to celebrate summer within the region.

The full list of nominees for the Small Project Architecture category are:

Sam Crawford Architects: Bara Bridge at Kensington Pond, Centennial Parklands

Andrew Burns Architecture: Hyde Park Cafe and Museum Station Upgrade

Youssofzay and Hart: No Show at Carriageworks

Plus Minus Design: Stealth Pavilion

Akimbo Architecture: Summer Place Pavilion

Welsh and Major: The Sanctuary

Images: Supplied