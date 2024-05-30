Fareham, a $90 million multi-residential project designed by BayleyWard, has officially commenced construction, with developer Gamuda Land excited by the project’s next phase which will be led by Markscon.

Comprising 73 apartments on St Kilda Road, the multi-residential precinct has been designed to achieve a minimum 7.5 Star NatHERS rating, powered solely by renewables. Biophilic design principles are evidenced throughout via connections to nature in the form of a rooftop garden and greenery by Loci Design Collection, plus sightlines out towards the bay.

EV charging infrastructure, bike parking and a bicycle workshop encourage sustainable transportation alternatives. In addition to the verdant rooftop, a wellbeing room and communal garden are located on levels one and two respectively.

“Markscon has helped deliver some of Melbourne’s most boundary-pushing projects, including two Nightingale projects,” says Gamuda Land General Manager Jarrod Tai at an official groundbreaking ceremony attended by City of Phillip Councillors.

“Both Markscon and Gamuda share a vision of creating meaningful and sustainable urban environments.”

130 jobs will be created throughout the duration of the project, with completion anticipated for sometime in 2026. For more info, visit fareham.com.au.