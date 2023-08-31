Oakridge Property Group alongside MAS Architecture Studio and interiors entity Corner iD have confirmed plans for a new 144-apartment development in South Brisbane have been given the green light by local Council.

Titled Pavilion The Residences, the precinct comprises three give-storey buildings along with 700 sqm of landscaped gardens and amenity, as well as being in close proximity to Mimosa Creek and just 15 minutes from the Brisbane CBD.

Located at Upper Mount Gravatt, Pavilion will further the suburb’s transition to a mini-CBD, with extensive shopping, dining, entertainment, sport, health, community and transport infrastructure attracting new residents.

A mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments will feature among the buildings, fit with high-end fittings and finishes. A swimming pool, BBQ area, water feature and garden rooms will be able to be accessed by residents.

Oakridge’s NMDS Architecture-designed Lumina development in Stones Corner (pictured below) has officially commenced construction, with piling and excavation works to begin in the coming days. Stones Corner is the subject of immense renewal at present, due to its near city location, transport connections, world-class Hanlon Park, café culture and close connection to the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics hub.

“We have been delighted with the success of Lumina, which has struck a chord with everyone from young professionals buying their first home, to downsizers looking for an easier lifestyle close to everything they need and local investors wanting to maximise the strong market drivers,” says Oakridge Property Group Director Andrew Niven.

“The start of construction is an important milestone for us, especially in the current climate of challenging construction costs.

“Lumina shows that well-designed and well-priced apartments in prime Brisbane locations and delivered by experienced developers are in strong demand.

“We’ve taken the valuable market feedback from the Lumina sales campaign to inform the apartment mix and design at Pavilion, ensuring it aligns with what buyers are seeking.”

Lumina and Pavilion will further bolster Oakridge’s latest completed project, The Addison in Brisbane’s inner west. Pavilion will officially go to market in the coming months. For more information, visit pavilionresidences.com.au.