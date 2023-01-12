City of Gold Coast has approved another luxe multi-residential tower on the glitter strip, with MIRA Residences, designed by Ferro Chow, to begin construction later this year.

The Frank Developments project will be located in Northcliffe, and marks the developer’s first venture on the Gold Coast. The slender profile of the 25-storey tower allows for high density despite the narrow site, with residents afforded two-storey apartments akin to mini penthouses.

Frank Developments Founder, Frank Licastro says the tower’s form outlines the ability to create multi-residential complexes on narrow sites.

“Coastal site scarcity will see engineering prowess progress savvy, slender towers like MIRA. Designing slim and tall is an innovative way to achieve development capacity within strategic city centres with few large parcels of land remaining,” he says.

11 four-bedroom apartments are featured within the building, with a three-level penthouse and private rooftop sitting above the apartments.

Residents will be able to access a gym, sauna, steam room, barbecue and outdoor showers. A private dining area on the first floor will be located next to a pool, with each residence given private access to the beach.

Ferro Chow Co-Director, Marco Ferro, says the building’s palette is inspired by its immediate coastal locale.

“Minimising building mass and footprint to retain view corridors, MIRA’s impact on the skyline will be significantly less than conventional neighbouring developments,” says Ferro Chow Co-Director Marco Ferro.

“We believe this unique design will become an iconic address. MIRA is a bold interpretation of what is possible within the requirements of the Surfers Paradise zoning envelope.”

