Sekisui reveals luxurious Elara in Sydney’s north-west
Sekisui reveals luxurious Elara in Sydney's north-west

Sekisui House’s SHAWOOD brand has unveiled its latest development in Sydney’s north-west, an 18-residence precinct at Melonba dubbed Elara.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

16 Feb 2024

Sekisui House's SHAWOOD brand has unveiled its latest development in Sydney's north-west, an 18-residence precinct at Melonba dubbed Elara.

Nestled amongst a 40-hectare park and 3-hectare lake with clear views towards the Blue Mountains, each four-bedroom home has been designed with the occupants in mind. Advanced cladding, versatile floorplates and Japanese-inspired textures all feature throughout.

"We are excited to unveil the new set of premium homes at Elara to our prospective buyers, marking a new chapter for the community there with 19 new homes all set to be complete by mid-year,” says Sekisui House Australia CEO Sean Osawa.

“Supply of new homes in the Sydney market continues to be a focus for the entire industry with demand from prospective buyers high.

The new precinct builds on Sekisui’s influence in the north-west, with its sister community The Gables just 15km away. When complete, The Gables will comprise 57 SHAWOOD dwellings, each featuring at least four bedrooms.

“We are working hard to increase the number of premium SHAWOOD homes available for home buyers, and we are happy to share that we will be completing over 60 new residences in the Northwest Sydney region by mid-year,” Osawa concludes.

Those wishing to express their interest in the Alara residences are invited to peruse the estate’s display suite 245 Abell Road from 17 February onwards. For more information, visit

A showcase of the newly completed Elara residences at 245 Abell Road will be open from Saturday 17th February. Potential buyers and interested visitors are encouraged to register their attendance to experience the unparalleled quality of SHAWOOD builds first-hand. For more information, visit www.sekisuihouse.com.au/communities.

