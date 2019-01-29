Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Saturday Indesign is here
shareShare

Saturday Indesign is here

Searching for an injection of creative inspiration? Saturday Indesign 2019 is here.
Aleesha Callahan
Aleesha Callahan

29 Jan 2019 1m read View Author

Saturday-Indesign-is-here-1732012331.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Searching for an injection of creative inspiration? Saturday Indesign 2019 is here.

Taking place in Melbourne, you’ll be able to explore a selection of key areas across the city in a one-day format designed to inspire and delight. We’ll get you from A to B so you won’t miss any of the jam-packed, energy-filled design celebrations.

Add into the mix that there will be plenty of people in town for the INDE.Awards and the Australian Institute of Architects’ National Architecture Conference.

But what exactly is Saturday Indesign all about? You can expect interactive installations, creative collaborations, and the perfect backdrop to connect with the community. Get out of your workspace and into the industry in a festive and fun way.

It’s not just about mingling, while you’re out and about you are also learning and absorbing from the industry’s leading suppliers.

Develop your professional knowledge with the latest and greatest from the best brands in the design sphere.

Save the date for Saturday Indesign, (re)ignite your passion for the design industry while absorbing valuable design knowledge at the same time.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap