SJB to transform carpark into high-amenity workplace

SJB has revealed its design for 88 Harris Street, a new high-amenity workplace that will replace an on-grade carpark in Sydney.

Located in the historical precinct of Pyrmont, the site is also home to the recently refurbished building at 100 Harris Street, which influenced the design of the new building.

The building includes a highly textural red brick facade, respecting the character of the surrounding historic masonry buildings while also clearly representing a building of its own time.

Its form completes the street wall established by neighbouring buildings, aesthetically framing a gap between 88 Harris Street and 100 Harris Street with vistas towards Pyrmont Street.

A significant landscaped courtyard at the building’s rear will provide a high level of amenity for employees, as well as a visual amenity for surrounding building users to look down onto.

A series of outdoor spaces and balconies, as well as end-of-trip facilities, have also been included as a way to inject new life and activity into the public domain.