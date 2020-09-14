ŠA atelier's modular cabin with rainwater-collecting roof can adapt to any site

Lithuanian architectural practice ŠA atelier presents the portable ‘019 cabin‘ designed to be constructed in workshop and brought to site.

The structure was based on a modular system, in order to be reproductive and adaptable to different contexts.

The first cabin has made its way to Apple Island in Lithuania, but it can stand on any location where sun, wind, and water are prominent climate characteristics.

ŠA atelier has come up with a modular system that defines the structure as a set of individual elements: columns, floors, walls, roof, etc.

In this way, the building can be transported in assembled or separate parts, depending on the situation. In addition, the system allows the cabin to be constructed in different sizes and configurations.

During the first stages of the design, it was unknown where the building would appear. The only known information to be taken into account by ŠA atelier was the general climate elements, like the sun, wind, and water.

As a result, the roof of the cabin has been designed to look like it’s floating in the wind. It protects the structure from the heat of the sun and has a shape that collects rainwater, pouring it from one plane to another and exhibiting water flow.

The building adapts to the natural terrain by standing on slender legs of variable heights. The metal used in the construction and facade is non-colored, leaving a unique pattern created during its manufacturing process.

Therefore, all modular cabins have slightly different facade graphics. Settling within the Apple Island, the first cabin is surrounded by a characteristic topography with lush native vegetation.

The specific site has revealed the advantages of the structure’s architecture: no local construction operations were required, and the visually light volume of the building blended harmoniously into the natural landscape.

Meanwhile, all interior components were designed individually for the cabin. Inside the metal shell lies a warm natural plywood finish.

The 23 sqm space houses two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom. This extensive function was made possible by transformable furniture. The folding glass door opens full width and the interior expands to an outdoor terrace overlooking the lake.