South Australia's best and brightest engineers have been celebrated at the 2023 Engineers Australia Excellence Awards - People & Projects South Australia, with the winners now progressing to the program’s national stage.

Held at the Adelaide Hilton, last week’s event sought to showcase the people and projects that embody engineering excellence.

Engineers Australia GM for SA and NT, Jan Irvine, says she hopes the 2023 winner’s list will inspire generation next.

“The Engineers Australia Excellence Awards highlight top-tier engineering innovation and emphasise the crucial role engineers play in our society, ”she says.

“In honouring these pioneers, we also encourage them to represent our field and ignite passion in the next wave of engineering professionals.”

South Australian Project of the Year (pictured) was awarded to Mott MacDonald for their work in redeveloping the Adelaide Festival Plaza. The project epitomises how innovative engineering solutions can seamlessly blend to create a creative, dynamic, and functional design in a prominent public setting. It strikes a harmonious balance: pioneering methods to reduce concrete weight and carbon emissions, setting stringent boundaries for wall movement, and perfecting waterproofing.

The Mott MacDonald team utilised exceptional engineering insight and design, culminating in a visually captivating result. This project is a subtle yet stellar display of engineering brilliance, gracefully emphasising accessibility, social inclusion, and visual appeal.

Mark Skanes was named the South Australian Professional Engineer of the Year for 2023. With over 40 years' experience, Skanes is a seasoned leader and consultant for project and engineering teams across diverse sectors, including defence, utilities, mining, manufacturing, rail, construction, sport, public service, and academia.

He has offered his expertise as a non-executive director in numerous organisations and mentors through the acclaimed Industry Mentoring Network in STEM program. He holds the title of Chartered Professional Engineer and is a distinguished Fellow of Engineers Australia.

In 2019, Skanes was honoured with the South Australian Premier’s Science Excellence Awards for his outstanding scientific pursuits, especially their application in industry and the promotion of STEM education. That same year, Engineers Australia awarded him the AGM Michell Medal, celebrating his eminent and significant national contribution to the Mechanical Engineering profession.

Upcoming engineer Tyler Hill was crowned the South Australian Emerging Professional Engineer of the Year. A talented civil engineer and rising figure in Australia's construction industry, Hill has dedicated his efforts to enhancing infrastructure in over 18 remote First Nations communities and multiple regional townships, aiming to uplift some of Australia's most marginalised citizens.

Actively volunteering for Engineers Australia, Tyler presently serves on the SA Young Engineers and Division committees. In recognition of his invaluable contributions and achievements, Tyler was named a finalist for the 2020 Young Professional Engineer of the Year in the Northern Division and earned the distinction of a Force Forty Engineer in 2022.