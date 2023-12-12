Riverlee has unveiled Melbourne’s first-ever hotel-branded penthouse, which will sit atop its $600 million Seafarers project.

Riverlee Founder and celebrated architect, Clement Lee OAM, has worked closely alongside Fender Katsalidis to craft the four-bedroom, $18 million penthouse. A collection of dwellings inside the future 1 Hotel, a nature-inspired US hotel brand, will be occupied by permanent residents who will gain access to guest amenities and services.

Sat atop the 18th floor, the penthouse offers uninterrupted views of the Yarra River, with a 72 sqm biophilic open terrace, with floor-to-ceiling glazing, a private lobby, wine cellar, formal dining room and cocktail lounge all integrated within the floorplate. Imagined as an urban oasis, the penthouse’s design zeroes in on wellness and entertainment, with private spaces organised around a central gallery.

“Generous scale, bold intersecting forms, integrated joinery and the masterful interplay of texture, colour, and light continue across every room,” says FK Principal Rosie Morley.

“With framed views to green outlooks, these apartments use biophilic design to make luxury and simplicity. Skylit conservatories and terraces provide an immediate sense of calm, and flexible floor spaces give residents the opportunity to come together or break away.”

The penthouse’s launch coincides with 30 years in operation for Riverlee. Clement Lee says the project is of great significance to both the developer and himself.

‘’The penthouse at Seafarers offers an experience that exemplifies and exceeds the quality, functionality and placemaking that Riverlee has become known for. This is the culmination of my career, 30 years as a developer and 40 years as an architect and urban planner,” he says.

“Working with our long-term project partners Fender Katsalidis, we have created something that signifies more than a home — it is the crown jewel of Seafarers and a legacy that I am personally very proud of.”

1 Hotel & Homes Melbourne is set to open in 2024.