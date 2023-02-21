Yarra City Council has rejected a development application submitted by Bamfa Properties for a $350 million commercial development, designed by Techne Architecture + Interior Design.

The Council says that the scale, 14-storey height and setbacks of the design are inadequate for the site, which fronts Swan Street. If approved, the tower would comprise 27,000 sqm of versatile office space and 845 sqm of ground floor retail, as well as a flexible rooftop space.

Yarra’s Planning Decisions Committee were told by Council that over 25 submissions were against the construction of the tower. The building’s height of 57.7 metres exceeds Yarra’s maximum build height of 17.7 metres.

A report submitted to the Committee from Yarra Council’s Principal Planning Officer, John Thodosakis, says that while the building exceeded current height limits, its benefits to the community provided reason for approval, but was unable to sway the committee.

“Council’s external urban design consultant commended the development’s contributions and justified the proposed height relating to context and its offerings,” he writes.

“This height variation is considered to strike a reasonable balance, tempering the height of the western development under construction, the existing approved height in the western portion of the subject site, and the DDO28 controls of the scheme.”

“There is no dispute that strategically the subject site is well-located for a higher-density development, being in the C1Z (zoning) within the Swan Street MAC (major activities centre), with excellent access to cycling networks, public transport, services and facilities.

“Based on these attributes, it is a reasonable expectation that this site will experience intensification in use and development.”

An appeal lodged by Bamfa is now before the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.