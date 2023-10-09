Lendlease’s Regatta at Collins Wharf, designed by Warren and Mahoney, has seen two thirds of its residences fly off the plan, with buyers looking to capitalise on the residences located on the waterfront between the Yarra River and Docklands harbour.

Launched in March, the entire precinct comprises 317 residences over 29 storeys, with an array of one, two and three-bedroom apartments and a Premier Collection of luxury residences that boast up to four bedrooms, with opulent fixtures and fittings, private lifts and rooftop terraces on offer to Premium Collection residents.

An indoor swimming pool, spa, sauna and steam room, gym and multipurpose rooms top the list of amenities. Private dining rooms and a resident lounge are also on offer, while two communal rooftop terraces located at level 4 and level 17 offer vignettes of the city and river, plus a wintergarden.

“Regatta at Collins Wharf is the next stage of our ongoing investment in the area, with the precinct’s location presenting an exciting opportunity for Melbourne's city centre to stretch further westwards and engage with the water, connecting its maritime past with the contemporary vibrancy of the city for residents, workers and visitors,” says Lendlease Head of Apartments Daniel Dugina.

“With two thirds of the homes at Regatta at Collins Wharf now sold, the significant demand demonstrates the return of confidence in the off-the-plan housing market with the development welcomed by first home buyers through to downsizers seeking a quality home within this desirable dual-waterfront neighbourhood with easy access to the CBD.”

Targeting a 5 Star Green Star certification, Warren and Mahoney have designed the building to operate completely off renewable energy. Located adjacent to Victoria Harbour, residents will have ease of access to nearby amenities including public parks and community spaces such as the Library at the Dock. Transport options close by and a number of hospitality, sports, arts and entertainment precincts ensures it sits firmly within Melbourne’s cultural heart.

Early works have already commenced on the building, which sits atop a ‘finger wharf’ between Victoria Harbour and the Yarra River. Construction is expected to start in early 2024, with completion slated for 2026.