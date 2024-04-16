CPB Contractors has confirmed that it will design, construct and deliver the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital redevelopment on behalf of the NSW Government.

The construction group will oversee the upgrade and reconfiguration of RPA’s emergency, intensive care, acute inpatient, paediatric inpatient, medical imaging, and women and babies departments, as well as of the operating theatres.

A new 15-storey acute hospital building will also be created, while the existing facility will be expanded vertically and horizontally. The refurbishment of a number of existing spaces will occur throughout the design and construction process, while a temporary helicopter landing site will also be created.

“We are pleased to be selected to deliver the most significant redevelopment works in RPA Hospital’s 140-year history, supporting it to continue delivery of advanced health services for its local community and patients from across New South Wales, Australia and internationally,” says CIMIC Group Executive Chairman Juan Santamaria.

CPB Contractors Managing Director, Jason Spears, says he looks forward to he and his company working closely alongside NSW Health Infrastructure to ensure the delivery is of the highest quality for patients, staff and visitors.

“Following the recent award-winning redevelopment of Nepean Hospital Stage 1 and the redevelopment of Campbelltown Hospital in Western Sydney, our team will bring their knowledge, experience and ‘hospital first’ approach to this project,” he says.

“We look forward to working with the NSW Government to deliver this upgrade for the thousands of people who come through the RPA Hospital doors every year. We are focused on putting the needs of health workers, patients and community first, as well as ensuring minimal disruption to the hospital operations, while providing local employment and traineeship opportunities, and seeking Indigenous and social procurement.”

Construction will commence in 2024 and is set for completion in 2028.