mac park innovation hub
Proposed Macquarie Park development under fire

Landcom’s recently submitted development application for an apartment complex at Macquarie Park has been met with the ire of local residents, who believe the development will place further strain on local infrastructure.
Proposed-Macquarie-Park-development-under-fire-1732008423.png

Currently in front of the Sydney North Planning Panel, the proposed $102 million project features three buildings. Building 1 spans 28 storeys with 256 apartments, with Buildings 2 and 3 both topping out at six storeys with 28 and 16 apartments respectively.

The site was purchased by Landcom in 2021, with the developer planning to create an expansive public realm to complement the towers. City of Ryde Mayor Sarkis Yedelian tells The Daily Telegraph that he and his Council are fighting a losing battle with the state government in regards to creating high-density housing at a rapid rate within the area.

“The infrastructure can’t handle the population. There’s high rise buildings now everywhere. It’s becoming a city like Epping, Parramatta.

“The state government is pushing public transport. They are hoping everyone will come with public transport but unfortunately it’s not the case, that’s wishful thinking.

“There is no link, for example, from Top Ryde to Macquarie Park.

“It will put pressure on local infrastructure again.’’

Population in North Ryde has risen from 80,000 to 130,000 in the last 40 years, without any road infrastructure improvements made in that time. Yedelian says the two kilometre stretch from North Ryde to Macquarie Park can sometimes take up to 15 minutes due to traffic woes.

“The changes are happening so fast, but infrastructure and transport is not hand and hand with the changes,’’ he says.

To view the development application, click here.

Image: The NSW Government's proposed Macquarie Park innovation hub.

