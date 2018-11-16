Porter Davis announced as winners of HIA Victoria Award for the twelfth time

Porter Davis has been awarded the title of ​Major Builder of the Year at the annual Housing Institute Association (Victoria) awards.

The company has won the award twelve times in its nineteen-year history, including twice in the past three years.

Selected from a shortlist of three, Porter Davis was presented with the award at a gala ceremony on Friday night. Industry leaders and VIPs from across the state and the country were in attendance.

CEO Adrian Hondros says, “We’re thrilled to have won the Major Builder of the Year award for the twelfth time. Everyone at Porter Davis works hard every day to exceed our customers’ expectations in every way. We’ve made changes in the past few years to ensure the build journey is as smooth as possible; to be recognised for those changes is fantastic.”

The Awards are given to designers, builders and building companies who undertake new housing and apartments, renovations and outdoor projects.

In April 2019, Hondros will travel to Perth where this year’s national winners will be announced.

As well as being recognised for its quality in Victoria, Porter Davis has also won the equivalent national award five times.

In addition to the Victorian win, Porter Davis has also been awarded Best Display Home at the HIA-CSR Queensland Housing Kitchen & Bathroom awards 2018.

The winning home, the Hayman 39 at the Ellendale display village, Upper Kedron won the highest accolade in the $400,001 to $500,000 category.

This is the second year running Porter Davis Queensland has celebrated winning an HIA-CSR Best Display Home Award, with the homebuilder taking out the 2017 Best Brisbane Display Home in the over $500,001 category for its Marriott Grange in 2017.