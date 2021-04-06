Peter Hunt Architect celebrated their half-century milestone by taking the opportunity to rebrand and reposition the award-winning architectural practice for strategic growth.

As they commence their 51st year, the practice – one of Australia’s most awarded architectural studios – now has a bold new name and a fresh approach to ground-breaking design. The new name, Hunt Architects, will reflect the firm’s multi-disciplined team and future direction.

Founded in 1970 by Peter Hunt who passed away in 2014, the business has continued to thrive and set industry benchmarks. The appointment of architect and business leader Scott McConn to the newly created CEO position in October last year was a critical first step in the practice’s progressive growth plan. It has enabled joint managing directors and practice statesmen Ron Edenburg and Con Lampropoulos to focus on the game-changing design that defines the studio’s approach.

“The diversity of knowledge, skills and incredible project experience across our team is what sets the practice apart,” says McConn.

“We have the resources and technology to manage complex and large-scale projects, yet we are nimble enough to deliver smaller and bespoke solutions,” he said.

Having in-house master planning and interior design expertise also contributes to Hunt Architects’ ability to deliver superior social, economic and environmental outcomes.

“Strong design that provides tomorrow’s architectural solutions, is part of the practice’s DNA,” McConn said.

“We will continue that ethos with built environments that respond effectively to issues like climate change and health while delivering on aesthetics and functionality,” he added.

Con Lampropoulos says the studio, like architecture itself, continues to be responsive to changing lifestyles, technology, materials and the environment. Observing how the changes to the practice and the profession over the past fifty years have been almost beyond belief, he said that technology has made production faster, presentations more impressive, and communication instantaneous.

“But our primary role remains the same – to anticipate change and strive for flexibility and adaptability,” Lampropoulos said.

For Ron Edenburg, the transition to Hunt Architects is an important acknowledgment of the practice's evolution from a one-person studio to a multi-disciplinary firm with a national client base and a global outlook.

Edenburg explains that the retention of the Hunt name in their refreshed branding capitalises on their history, legacy and identity. “We are still that reliable, enthusiastic and creative set of hands but with a modern edge and a renewed passion for great architecture.”

To commemorate the next phase of their journey, Hunt Architects is partnering with Curtin University’s School of Design and the Built Environment to establish an annual student award.

“The Hunt Architecture Prize is about excellence and curiosity and creativity that extends beyond the classroom,” Edenburg said. “We think it is a nice nod to Peter Hunt who for many years sponsored an annual prize that opened the doors for a young graduate to travel overseas for international inspiration.”