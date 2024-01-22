City of Parramatta has rejected plans for a 204-dwelling build-to-rent tower on Hassall Street, concerned with serious flood risks if the 34-storey tower is to be constructed.

Designed by Rothelowman, the plans include retail spaces, a rooftop terrace and 73 car spaces, but concerns regarding the site have led to Council opposing the Novus-developed project. The NSW Department of Planning and Environment has recommended the development be approved, with the Minns Government pushing for more residential precincts given the ongoing housing supply crisis.

Changes to the initial plans were made in March 2023, which saw the block reconfigured and the number of car spaces increased. City of Parramatta remained concerned despite the changes, claiming the project did not achieve its design excellence standards, while still failing to respond to flood concerns. Council’s concerns lie with the site’s close proximity to the Parramatta River, while Clay Cliff Creek sits adjacent.

Rothelowman’s design aims to mitigate flood risk via the configuration of the podium, which is likened to a raft “that touches the ground lightly, creating permeable activated street frontages whilst dealing with the overland flow around the site perimeter.”

A review of the plans undertaken by water engineering outfit GRC Hydro indicated that the proposal looked to be compliant, with floodgates and doors ensuring residents can evacuate or seek shelter safely in the event of a flood.

The Department of Planning claims that a number of measures could be taken to alleviate flood risk, including delaying the issuing of a construction certificate until it was certain that the building was “suitably designed to ensure the building does not fail due to flood water forces, debris and buoyancy effects from flooding in events up to the level as certified by a registered structural engineer.”

“The architecture responds to the environmental factors of the area, with each façade tailored to its specific climatic context using different materials, colours and tones,” says Rothelowman Principal, Ben Pomroy.

“With any Build to Rent project, communal spaces and a strong amenity offering, considering the end user is integral. The flexible shared spaces at Novus on Harris will seamlessly integrate residents from their local community to their home.”

The project has been referred to the NSW Independent Planning Commission.