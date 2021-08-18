The developer of One Sydney Park, a $700-million mixed use complex in Sydney has approached the NSW Land and Environment Court against the decision by the City of Sydney Council to reject their proposal.

Revised plans have now been submitted by the developer, Hailiang Property Group to the NSW Land and Environment Court as well as the City of Sydney. Though the concept plans for the development received approval from NSW Government’s Central Sydney Planning Committee in 2017, One Sydney Park’s application was rejected by the City of Sydney citing the height of the development, variations from the concept plans as well as potential impacts on Sydney Park.

Designed by award-winning architects MHN Design Union and Silvester Fuller along with interior architects Make and landscape designers Sue Barnsley Design, One Sydney Park is a residential and retail precinct planned to be built on a 2.1ha former industrial site on the edge of Alexandria’s Sydney Park. Highlights of the project include retail and dining precincts, community spaces, rooftop gardens, health club, lap pool and an outdoor plaza among others.

While the project received concept approvals for eight 4-6-storey buildings, the final design submitted in June 2020 for approval featuring an eight-building complex with 389 apartments was rejected by the City of Sydney Council.

The developer has now submitted a revised plan with the design scaling down the height of parkside buildings to four storeys, increasing the setbacks and reducing the number of apartments to 356; the buildings on the Euston Road side will have six storeys.

Local community group Friends of Erskineville has been conducting a sustained campaign against the project, seeking to rezone the land as open parkland.

One Sydney Park’s amended plans are on public exhibition until 27 August.